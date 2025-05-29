BREAKING! Second federal court blocks Trump’s tariffs; The decision comes less than 24 hours after another court ruled against the president’s use of an emergency law to justify tariffs on dozens of
the United States’ largest trading partners. Trump asks FED Chair to lower interest rates & he is mistaken not to
‘A second federal court has ruled against President Donald Trump’s emergency tariffs on imports from around the world, dealing another blow to his trade agenda and efforts to strike new deals with dozens of countries.
“The International Economic Emergency Powers Act does not authorize the President to impose the tariffs set forth” in four executive orders Trump issued earlier this year, D.C. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras said in a decision ordering a preliminary injunction on the collection of the duties on the two plaintiffs who brought the case.’
WHAT MORE COULD YOU EXPECT FROM A BIASED DISTRICT COURT JUDGE APPOINTED BY OBAMA?---FUCKING BULLSHIT
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/05/breaking-obama-judge-rules-trumps-tariffs-are-unlawful/