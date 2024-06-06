Breaking, Steve BANNON jailed! another of the President's men sentenced to jail, they won't stop; this is why Trump (45) MUST be elected & use the same system to jail these leftist fuckers & protect
his children for Trump will not live forever and when he departs this world, if the democrats do not assassinate him early, the democrats & left will jail and kill his children, Melania, 100%
hope is that Bannon will appeal before the prison report time July 1…but it is clear anyone linked to 45 are targeted.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I have been on Bannon's war room 7 times...I know him, his daughter well, a good man, decent, brilliant, tactician...someone I call a friend
we are all concerned. I am.