Breaking Supreme Court rulings (SCOTUS): Trump does not have the authority to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook from the central bank; SEX ABUSE VERDICT STANDS (E. Jean Carroll); allows late-
late-arriving mailed ballots...'America first or family first? Trump's $1.6 billion deal set to profit his son; A US-Kazakhstan agreement to develop a massive tungsten mine is facing scrutiny after
businesses connected to the Trump and Lutnick families positioned themselves to profit from the deal.’
I am reading more to understand this deal.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Amy Cohen Barrett will one day answer to the Almighty Judge of the whole earth & mankind - that is my only solace in seeing how she votes. Appalling individual. The other four - who voted for late-late ballots - no surprise.
And to think these all have life-time appointments.
Eternity is long
May Christians in America repent and follow Christ’s example no matter what our govt leaders choose to do.
These Supreme Court outcomes are ridiculous to say the least! Where in the constitution that it says anything about independent agencies?