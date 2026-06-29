Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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San's avatar
San
1m

Amy Cohen Barrett will one day answer to the Almighty Judge of the whole earth & mankind - that is my only solace in seeing how she votes. Appalling individual. The other four - who voted for late-late ballots - no surprise.

And to think these all have life-time appointments.

Eternity is long

May Christians in America repent and follow Christ’s example no matter what our govt leaders choose to do.

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WolfCub18's avatar
WolfCub18
7m

These Supreme Court outcomes are ridiculous to say the least! Where in the constitution that it says anything about independent agencies?

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