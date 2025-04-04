“Doesn’t give a fuck. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail.” “He’s at the peak of just not giving a fuck anymore,” a White House official familiar with Trump’s thinking told The Post.

“In their recruiting process, they made sure it would only be people who were totally Trumpers, because in the first administration there was a lot of trouble with people quitting, writing bad books, things like that,” Wilbur Ross, commerce secretary in Trump’s first administration, said. “The people now have been confirmed as true Trumpers.”

“In the first term everyone thought they were president,” a senior White House official said.

Those internal disagreements are apparently a thing of the past now with Trump’s cabinet fully behind his trade war. Officials reportedly offered a variety of options on tariffs for each country and the president went through himself and pick and chose what he preferred.