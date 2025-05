‘A U.S. federal appeals court on Thursday allowed U.S. President Donald Trump to continue collecting tariffs under an emergency powers law for now, as his administration fights an order striking down the bulk of his signature set of economic policies.

The Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted the emergency motion from the Trump administration that argued the pause is "critical for the country's national security."

The appeals court temporarily halted the order from a federal trade court issued a day before.’

In a post on social media on Thursday evening, Trump slammed the trade court's ruling as "so wrong, and so political!'

He further expressed hope that the U.S. Supreme Court "will reverse this horrible, Country threatening decision, QUICKLY and DECISIVELY."

Continued uncertainty

Even before the Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit stepped in, business owners and the U.S. National Retail Federation had said that without a definitive, final ruling, the trade court decision only created more uncertainty and made it harder to budget and plan.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



McCullough’s message was simple. The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.