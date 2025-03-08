Go to the link (farmers etc.) and get your FREE Bird Flu Emergency Kit– The Wellness Company

I stand by The Wellness Company (TWC.health) (I provide technical support to as an advisor) and my colleagues Drs. Risch, McCullough, Thorp, Victory, and Pinsky, led by Mr. Foster Coulson and Mr. Peter Gillooly.

Included in your FREE Flu Emergency Kit:

• Azithromycin (Z-pak) 250 mg tabs, 12ct

• Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) 75 mg caps, 10ct

• Oral & Nasal Povidone-Iodide

The Bird Flu kit, which The Wellness Company will donate to farmers absolutely free of cost, will include medications recommended by our Chief Medical Board to treat the bird flu including: generic Z-Pak, generic Tamiflu, Povidone-Iodide spray, and Povidone-Iodide gargle.

The current approach to combatting the Bird Flu (H5N1), which includes the mass culling of poultry flocks, has been an abject failure, doing absolutely nothing to contain the spread of the virus while dramatically driving up the cost of eggs.

The Wellness Company Donates Emergency Medications to Frontline Farm W

America's Frontline Farmers, and the backbone of our food supply, are under attack. The Avian Flu outbreak has reached a critical point. The new D1.1 variant suggests the virus is mutating, putting humans at risk and making prevention more important than ever.



In partnership with our Chief Medical Board, we’ve assembled The Bird Flu Emergency Kit to help prevent transmission and reduce viral load among the farming community - and we're giving it to farmers for free.

Included in your FREE Flu Emergency Kit:

• Azithromycin (Z-pak) 250 mg tabs, 12ct

• Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) 75 mg caps, 10ct

• Oral & Nasal Povidone-Iodide

Waiting could delay life-saving treatment - Get your FREE kit today. Available to all poultry farmers with 250 to 10,000 birds.

Get Your FREE Bird Flu Emergency Kit

To protect our farming community we’re providing FREE prescription-only Bird Flu Emergency Kits.



Please enter your information and a member of The Wellness Company team will contact you directly in 2-3 business days.

“American farmers – who are on the front-line of the developing bird flu disaster – need to know that they can keep themselves, their families and their workers safe. We can’t simply wait on the government to get it right, the time to act is now, which is why The Wellness Company is stepping up to make this happen.” – Foster Coulson, Founder and Chairman of The Wellness Company

(Boca Raton, FL) – Today, The Wellness Company, announced that it was launching a program to donate critical medication to farmers at risk from the bird flu.

“American farmers – who are on the front-line of the developing bird flu disaster – need to know that they can keep themselves, their families and their workers safe. We can’t simply wait on the government to get it right, the time to act is now, which is why The Wellness Company is stepping up to make this happen,” said Foster Coulson, Founder and Chairman of The Wellness Company

The Bird Flu kit, which The Wellness Company will donate to farmers absolutely free of cost, will include medications recommended by our Chief Medical Board to treat the bird flu including: generic Z-Pak, generic Tamiflu, Povidone-Iodide spray, and Povidone-Iodide gargle.

The current approach to combatting the Bird Flu (H5N1), which includes the mass culling of poultry flocks, has been an abject failure, doing absolutely nothing to contain the spread of the virus while dramatically driving up the cost of eggs.

After the discovery of a new – more deadly – strain of bird flu in a human, Dr. Peter McCullough, Chief Scientific Officer for The Wellness Company, made it clear, “the recent D1.1 variant of the bird flu has escalated the risk of human infection and severe disease. We could be on the cusp of outbreaks in man with severe disease and human-to-human transmission.”

“Instead of ineffective and counterproductive measures like mass depopulation or experimental mRNA injections, efforts should focus on selective culling of test positive sick birds and breeding for natural immunity, ensuring that poultry populations develop resistance to the virus without driving rapid viral evolution,” said Dr. McCullough.

“Public health measures should also emphasize accessible preventative solutions, such as iodine-based nasal sprays and gargles, which hold promise in bird flu transmission and human infection,” continued McCullough. “Distribution of safe and FDA-approved and readily available treatments like Tamiflu and Z-Pak should also be emphasized.”

“The Wellness Company has the ability to come to the immediate aid of critical food suppliers with both prevention measures and FDA-approved treatment regimens. Our goal is a pre-emptive intervention that averts a crisis entirely, and allows us to protect the family farm in the process,” said Dr. Kelly Victory, Chief of Emergency and Disaster Medicine for The Wellness Company.

“The Bird Flu emergency kit reflects the kind of safe and readily available existing treatments that should be distributed to the most at-risk individuals,” continued Coulson. “Which is exactly why we are acting today to donate these medications to our front-line farmers.”

“We don’t need expensive, unnecessary and experimental vaccines, we don’t need the mass culling of livestock that only drives up the cost of food for average Americans, and we can’t simply sit back and hope that the government and the healthcare bureaucracy finally gets it right,” concluded Peter Gillooly, CEO of The Wellness Company. “Which is why we at The Wellness Company are acting to put American farmers first!”

American farmers can visit the website www.twc.health/farms and fill out the required information to receive the free Bird Flu emergency kit.

The Wellness Company is the global leader in building a parallel healthcare system. Since it launched, The Wellness Company has helped more than 1 million Americans prepare for any and all healthcare challenges and to take control of their own well-being.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)