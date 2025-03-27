Breaking: This is to inform you POTUS Trump & Makary (FDA) & Bhattacharya (NIH) & Monarez (CDC) of devastation of Malone Bourla mRNA injection with IgG4 antibody class-switch due to boosters
with the deadly mRNA vaccine causing repeated COVID cases; now Pérez et al. produces MORE research showing with the mRNA vaccine & additional boosters there is a potential
association between IgG4 induction by mRNA vaccination and a higher risk of breakthrough infection”…increased risk of contracting COVID due to boosters and underpinned by IgG4 class-switch…that Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccine causes an increased risk of infection and disease, via subversion of the immune system. There is also emerging research showing that the class-switch to IgG4 antibodies predisposes to cancer.
Researchers reported specifically “elevated IgG4 levels and higher ratios of non-cytophilic to cytophilic antibodies after booster vaccination were significantly associated with an increased risk of breakthrough infections (IgG4 HR[10-fold increase]=1.8, 95% CI=1.2-2.7; non-cytophilic to cytophilic ratio HR[10-fold increase]=1.5, 95% CI=1.1-1.9). Moreover, an increased non-cytophilic to cytophilic antibody ratio correlated with reduced functionality, including neutralization.”
Point is you will not stop getting COVID.
POTUS Trump, we are counting on you to pull the mRNA vaccines immediately, the evidence is clear. It is deadly, it does not work and never worked. You were fooled in OWS.
Post-vaccination IgG4 and IgG2 class switch associates with increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infections - PubMed
Class switch toward noninflammatory, spike-specific IgG4 antibodies after repeated SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination | Science Immunology
You know what is the worst thing about this is, it's been in studies for 3 years now! Science....my ass! Fauci needs to be in prison as well as all the elites and wef members who pushed this on the world.
Even worse, Tucker Carlson does an interview with Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, who made billions inventing cancer drugs, and knows about the subject matter more than most, says that covid and the vaccines are causing a global epidemic of terrifying turbo cancers. The interview is on X. Very informative info that gives more undeniable evidence of serious harms. Wonder when it becomes national news so people will finally see and believe???