Somebody is lying, it is either Trump or Iran on this postponement of powerplant bombing…but I go with my POTUS! In this.

Note, the girl in the photo above cradled by pedophile Epstein is reported to be 9 years old…the real question is, which other men were on that plane going to fuck little girls? which government, judges, congressmen, senators from US government or other nations, which rich men from Palm Beach, you know them, which ‘well to do’ men and prominent men were there on that plane getting their rocks off, playing with themselves as little girls were molested and raped? Who did what?

Are you the reader prepared to let the chips fall where they may?

Reports are that our POTUS said this: “I am pleased to report that the United States of America, and the country of Iran, have had, over the last two days, very good and productive conversations regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in the Middle East.”

Stating that based on the tenor and tone of these in-depth, detailed, and constructive conversations, which will continue throughout the week, Trump further added, “I have instructed the department of war to postpone any and all military strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure for a five-day period.”

But Iran says no, that no such talks have been happening:

Who is telling the truth? Did Trump back down? Has this been a clusterfuck of a miscalculation by Trump and his advisors? I think so. I have stated the US should have never entered into this bombing madness…the change sought could have happened without this. Oil prices were surging this morning, and all indicators look like this bombing is having a devastating impact on economies…did Trump back down today?

I tend to believe POTUS Trump’s version however as to the calculus in his updated postponement decision, if I have to choose. While I believe NOTHING coming out of ANY US agency official’s mouth or spokesperson especially our health agencies like HHS, CDC, FDA etc., such as ZERO, they are pure duplicitous liars, were always, I would believe Trump in this. I know he knows he is in trouble with this bombing decision and he is seeking a way out and to get an off-ramp and I applaud him…midterms coming and this will factor in bigly! he must be seeking resolution for this is going south daily! No winners here and he must seek a peace deal NOW, negotiate one and declare a victory of some sort, no doubt Iran has been degraded in terms of waging war…you got their bad guy though I argue it was the Iranian people to do this…history will settle that out…but let the Iranian people plot and carve their own destiny NOW and leave their oil and resources alone; problem is that the Iranian people and Middle East are unifying against the US…the longer this goes on…

and we have Pom Pom Pam Bambi (and party clown Patel) doing all she could as AG to cover up the high-society connect RICH men in the Epstein files who were flying with Epstein and going to his island and homes to fuck little girls, to get under-aged girls to sodomize and rape (and boys we imagine)…except RFK Jr., no no no, he went dinosaur bone hunting with Epstein after he snorted coke off of toilet seats…do not include him in that pedophilia discussion please! and do not include Lutnick in pedophilia as he was only discussing the texture of the beach sand with Epstein and where to get some rogaine…he was not seeking little girls to fuck…like the rest…

Now to the famous government cheese fornicators!

So, these two (Noem & Lewandowski), hired by POTUS Trump to do the nation’s business, serious business at that, Noem & Corey, are fucking on the tax-payer’s dime? Trump said he did not give Noem permission to take 220 million $ tax money for fucking on our DHS planes and to buy planes to go fuck on…Is this how it is in the BOTOXed looksmaxxing fake ‘everything’ Palm Beach club? On our dime?