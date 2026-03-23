Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
33m

Trump is trying to de-escalate for his polls numbers are very bad...thank you POTUS Trump, let us find a deal to end this, I applaud you for understanding there is no win here if this continues.

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

Monday morning, a mighty one to you all yet these days you wake and really want to cry at the clusterfuck these people are making of our nation and world...and we are helpless really. until we vote these fuckers out.

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