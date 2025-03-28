Breaking!! Trump moves to SCOTUS for immediate relief on Alien enemies Act block by blackrobes! developing! President Trump on Friday asked the US Supreme Court to intervene in the Alien Enemies Act
case after a federal appeals court denied the stay of an injunction barring the Trump administration from deporting criminal aliens. Chief Justice Roberts requested a response by April 1.
Go Trump! but where are the arrests, the arrests of all who did wrong term 1 and in Biden's admin? many must be arrested.
Never liked Roberts. Evil devil