‘President Donald Trump is doubling down on his criticism of 'dictator' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid peace talks with Russia.

'Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle,' Trump wrote on Truth.

He ripped into how the U.S. spent over $200 billion more than Europe helping Ukraine against Russia and 'got nothing back.'

'On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.”

He went on to warn that 'dictator without elections' Zelensky 'better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.'

'In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do.'

On Tuesday, Trump tore into Zelensky after U.S. negotiators opened talks with Russia without him that are meant to find a way to end Russia's war on Ukraine.

Trump blamed Zelensky for failing to head off the war inside his country, and the president said he himself was behind a push to require Ukraine to hold new elections before any peace plan can go through.’

