Breaking! Trump NOW calls the Ukrainian cross-dressing President Zelensky a 'DICTATOR' & affirms his tightness & support of PUTIN; He went on to warn that 'dictator without elections' Zelensky 'better
move fast or he is not going to have a country left.' ''On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls"
‘President Donald Trump is doubling down on his criticism of 'dictator' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid peace talks with Russia.
'Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle,' Trump wrote on Truth.
He ripped into how the U.S. spent over $200 billion more than Europe helping Ukraine against Russia and 'got nothing back.'
'On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.”
He went on to warn that 'dictator without elections' Zelensky 'better move fast or he is not going to have a country left.'
'In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do.'
On Tuesday, Trump tore into Zelensky after U.S. negotiators opened talks with Russia without him that are meant to find a way to end Russia's war on Ukraine.
Trump blamed Zelensky for failing to head off the war inside his country, and the president said he himself was behind a push to require Ukraine to hold new elections before any peace plan can go through.’
___
About damn time the con man Zelensky admitted he played Biden like a fiddle, money and power. He shut off elections because he knew he would be gone! I say remove all his assets, sell all homes, jewels, cars , sell it all. Get all the generals stealing millions get it all back, throw out all the corrupt get the good guys back in power, clean it up. Bust Zelensky down to nothing, because that is all he ever was and will be. Enriching himself while his people starved and were killed in senseless war that he knew he could not win.
Zelensky Once Viewed Russia Quite Differently Called Them Brothers
https://tritorch.com/degradation/ZelenskyOnceViewedRussiaQuiteDifferentlyCalledThemBrothers.mp4
Now that the US has abandoned this soddom actor, I'll bet he will go back considering Russia Ukraine's best friend. War over.
Like a bully abandoned by his bigger brother. He now has to make friends.