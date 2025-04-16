Breaking: Judge rules there is probable cause to hold the Trump administration in CONTEMPT OF THE COURT and will decide on punishment next as to the deportation of the over 200 illegals to El Salvador
judge claims the Trump administration continued from Honduras to El Salvador and failed to abide by his ruling "the court ultimately determines a willful disregard for its order and as such criminal
contempt; the government has not complied, and the constitution does not tolerate this’;
this is breaking and developing, stand by for more.
‘U.S. District Judge James Boasberg found "the Government’s actions on that day demonstrate a willful disregard for its Order, sufficient for the Court to conclude that probable cause exists to find the Government in criminal contempt.”’
A SINGLE DEMOCRAT DISTRICT COUIRT JUDGE APPOINTED BY OBAMA IN THE TOWN OF PODUNK USA- HAS NO FUCKING BUSINESS INTERRUPTING THE EXECUTIVE ORDERS OF ANY US PRESIDENT AND ESPECIALLY WHEN IT PERTAINS TO MAINTAINING THE TERRITORIAL SANCTITY OF OUR CONTIGUOUS BORDERS-ILLEGAL ENTRY TO THE US IS AGAINST THE LAW -- AND GO FUCK YOURSELF OBAMA'S PLAYMATES-
John ROBERTS the chief Justice must stop this Madness by these Judges acting as KINGS ( their word is law ) HE SHOULD TELL THEM TO NOT INTERFERE WITH THE EXECUTIVE BRANCH PERIOD !