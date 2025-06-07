the GOP’s sweeping budget bill.’

“He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” Trump added.

I think it is safe to say the relationship is over!

President Donald Trump on Saturday said there would be “serious consequences” if tech mogul Elon Musk funds Democratic candidates to run against Republicans who vote in favor of the GOP’s sweeping budget bill.

“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC News in a phone interview, but declined to share what those consequences would be.

“He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that,” he added.

The president also said he has no desire to repair his relationship with Musk after a feud between the two men erupted into public view earlier this week.

“No,” Trump said when asked if he had any wish to do so.

Asked if he thought his relationship with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was over, Trump said, “I would assume so, yeah.”

Trump’s comments were the most extensive since he and Musk exchanged threats and attacks on X and Truth Social earlier this week. He added that he thought the Republican Party was more unified than ever after the two men fell out in front of the world.

Trump said he has no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon. “I’m too busy doing other things,” he said, adding, “I have no intention of speaking to him.”

Trump also accused Musk of being “disrespectful to the office of the President.”

“I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President,” he added.

Musk on Thursday launched a barrage of posts on X against the president, including a now-deleted post highlighting the onetime links between the president and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“That’s called ‘old news,’ that’s been old news, that has been talked about for years,” Trump said on Saturday. “Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it. It’s old news.”

In the days leading up to their public falling out, Musk had been critical of a GOP-led spending bill that the House passed last month.

In the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump responded to Musk’s criticisms, telling reporters, “I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

