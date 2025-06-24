Trump rightly lashes out at both Iran and Israel, and I applaud him, for he is now realizing he has been sucked into the abyss…sorry to tell him, this is his war now…the moment USA dropped bombs on Iran…it is now his to fix.

IMO this is a game, most people in the west sit in their living rooms and have no idea the death and pain that is going on BOTH sides. It is so perverse.

'CEASEFIRE' FALTERS

TRUMP GOES BERSERK

DROPS F-BOMB ON LIVE TV

U P D A T E

‘He told reporters: ‘They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing. We have to have Israel to calm down because they went on a mission this morning.’

Minutes before facing the press, Trump typed out in anger on Truth Social: ‘ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS.’