Breaking! Trump: ‘They Don’t Know What the Fuck They’re Doing’, lashes out as Iran Israel ceasefire breaks down says live "Trump Goes Absolutely Berserk on Iran and Israel as Ceasefire Deal Crumbles:
accuses both of violating ceasefire, Trump warns Israel "Israel, do not drop those bombs' as Israel set off to bomb Iran; ‘IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!’
Trump rightly lashes out at both Iran and Israel, and I applaud him, for he is now realizing he has been sucked into the abyss…sorry to tell him, this is his war now…the moment USA dropped bombs on Iran…it is now his to fix.
IMO this is a game, most people in the west sit in their living rooms and have no idea the death and pain that is going on BOTH sides. It is so perverse.
'CEASEFIRE' FALTERS
TRUMP GOES BERSERK
DROPS F-BOMB ON LIVE TV
U P D A T E
‘He told reporters: ‘They don’t know what the f*** they’re doing. We have to have Israel to calm down because they went on a mission this morning.’
Minutes before facing the press, Trump typed out in anger on Truth Social: ‘ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS.’
Polls show many Americans do not trust 47's handling of this Iran Israel war bombing
main point, Israel has managed to get US to join their efforts...that to me is the key aspect of this. IMO USA should have never gotten directly involved. 'directly'