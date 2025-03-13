Breaking: Trump to cut over 20% of IRS employees now...developing! Among the best news I have heard today! Would you be upset that not enough agents now to handle your taxes?
Great move POTUS Trump! I applaud you. I am however concerned about reports that Veteran Affairs cuts are impacting minority veterans etc...POTUS Trump, be careful, fine tune that please. All vets!
When taxes fund tyranny, you can not comply in good conscious...
Paul, is there anyone you can sit with Donsld John Trump to address this vital momentous moment in our history, that will listen to your pertinent grievances and mine.
Did someone from DOGE recommend these firings and did they do an actual inventory of the necessitative work that is in question? Are we just jumping on the "what's he doing" bandwagon?
I don't recall 🤔 Republicans fighting tooth and nail to shut the entire perimeter of our borders, when the caravans did their "central shuffle" to the gates of "freedom" ..The "Trojan horse" released by the Harris-Biden administration is hurting everyone even our US Vets. Someone has to call him, now to speak with every Veteran who was cut from working at the federal gov't. We need to know, the purpose of their occupation and why it was cut. I mean, if he is offering them homework and this is not being reported--well than, it's another lie outta the gates of hell of the Democratic party.