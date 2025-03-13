Breaking! Trump to invoke WAR-TIME power to DEPORT illegals! Is our POTUS Trump daring judges to touch the stove? Is this over-confidence & arrogance by Trump world? I want Trump to succeed & USA
(& Canada) to win & be strong! Stock up as 47 moves to put 200% tariff on French Champagne and other EU spirits, as the tariff war heats up! Now all illegal immigrants sent to Gitmo returned
to US soil? What is going on? Is Trump’s daily onslaught overwhelming Americans?
And troubling signs emerging that consumer panic money stress hitting all income brackets? Rich and poor? Head winds for Trump and near 60% say his economic policies and tariffs too ERRATIC? POTUS Rahm? Trump serious about taking Canada? Greenland? Mexico etc.? Say it ain’t so POTUS Polk, say it ain’t so but note, James K. Polk expanded the U.S. more than any other president. Now his portrait hangs in the Oval Office, a signal that President Trump’s ambition to take over Canada, Greenland and other territory is more than just talk; how can Democrats be blamed for a government shutdown when Republicans control the house and senate? Is it because Republicans are not voting for the CR or budget? POTUS Newsom? What? Marriage escalates risk of obesity and thus elevated heart disease risk? Judge rules against Trump and calls Trump an evil Queen? Should MAGA King POTUS Trump simply ignore lower court federal judges? Just appeal to SCOTUS and await that ruling but ignore judges UNTIL?
‘The U.S. tariff comes after the European Union moved to reinstate an import tax on American whiskey.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Bloomberg Television Thursday that Trump was “totally annoyed” by the EU’s actions, leading to the latest threat.
The U.S. still plans to announce an additional round of so-called reciprocal tariffs in April. European countries are expected to be impacted by those measures as well.’
‘All the migrants being held by the Trump administration at the Guantánamo Bay Naval Station in Cuba have been moved to the United States, officials told multiple news outlets Wednesday.
It marks a major about-face for President Donald Trump, who announced in late January that he was instructing the departments of Defense and Homeland Security (DHS) to prepare the facility to host up to 30,000 migrants as part of his hardline plan to oversee the most deportations in U.S. history.’
contractors like Prince et al. can get arrest powers?
Why is this needed? If we have people here illegally, then get rid of them. Who needs to invoke some law from the late 1700's?