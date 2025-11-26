BREAKING!: Two National Guard Members Killed in Shooting Near White House, POTUS Trump is safe thank God! the Guardsmen were members of the state’s deployment to Washington. DEVELOPING
The police said one suspect was in custody. President Trump, who is in Florida, said the attacker also had been shot. Both members of Virginia national guard; we mourn them, we pray they enter heaven
This is America today! This is DC. I lived there while in the Trump administration term one. Put the shooter to death now. If anyone harms or shoots a police officer, guardsman, military, border agent, ICE agent etc., they must be put down on the spot. IMO.
‘Here’s the latest.
Two members of the West Virginia National Guard were shot and killed near the White House on Wednesday afternoon, the state’s governor said in a post on social media.
The Guard members were part of a deployment ordered in August by President Trump. The shooter was also badly hurt, the president said in a post on social media. Local officials confirmed that they had a suspect in custody.’
Trump needs to formally and publicly give ICE authority to shoot to kill if threatened. Start putting some of these lowlifes in a morgue and the $200 from Soros won’t be enough. Any politician that blocks ICE defending themselves they get arrested and prosecuted,
There’s reports coming out that they’re not dead! Stand by for updates