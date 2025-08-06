(Malone insert) vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

Truth is RFK Jr.’s time-table is too slow, hobbling along, and we have Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA deadly vaccine still on US market and no accountability…we needed to see people hung, hung high for what they did with the fraud of COVID, the deadly OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine after judges, courts, juries etc. were done with them. In proper legal settings and verdicts that we would action once guilt and capital punishment was declared by judges and juries…we want to hang wrong doers high! Across all those agencies and all involved, doctors, CEOs of pharma etc.

I have a serious issue with the statement by RFK Jr. for it is lacking and as much as I love the guy, admire him, want his huge success, know he means well, the truth is he fails to center and recognize the harms and deaths from the Malone Bourla Weissman et al. mRNA vaccines. He failed. He just did not mention it and it is glaring.

This statement:

‘data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu.’

We were beyond protecting the upper airways Bobby, 4 years now, I have written about that many times. We knew one week after release in early 2021 that the Malone mRNA shot was non-sterilizing, non-neutralizing, negative effectiveness etc., did not stop transmission, replication, or infection. DOA.

Also, this statement:

We’re shifting that funding toward safer, broader vaccine platforms that remain effective even as viruses mutate.”

You know what that means folks, that is code for more mRNA vaccine, it is a big con game, mRNA vaccine is going nowhere, this is ‘legal’ speak, more self-amplifying, self-dissemination, all vaccine will be transformed to mRNA and when Bobby says ‘viruses mutate’, he knows enough to recognize and allude to here that there will be relentless sub-optimal immune pressure that will drive more and continuous Darwinian natural selective pressure on the infectiousness of the virus as well as the lethality, the virulence, on the N-terminal domain etc. Once you continue to bring a sub-optimal non-sterilizing vaccine into the teeth midst of circulating infectious pressure/virus, then there will be selection of the sub-variants that are more competitively advantaged to survive and thrive and be selected…they will be enriched and become the new dominants clades/sub-variants.

RFK Jr. is basically admitting that they at HHS, FDA, CDC, NIH Pfizer, CDC, Moderna, BioNTech etc. will continue with mRNA vaccine and they know there will be new sub-variants and continuous vaccine failure (as he said, para ‘does not protect the upper airways’) and so many more MISMATCHED vaccine spike to circulating spike using LEAKY and IMPERFECT vaccine…RFK Jr. knows it is a recipe for disaster and failure.

Over to you Bobby to take the next step to fix this madness.

You know you come to this stack for no washing, lathering, or cupping of stones. I call it as it is, as much as I love RFK Jr. and support him and want his huge success!

All the same, in spite of my huge disappointment, I applaud RFK Jr. for a good step. Here. Small. Little. But good. Praises are due. We are waiting for the removal of the deadly mRNA vaccines from market. Bobby.

RFK Jr.:

‘The wind-down affects a range of programs including:

Termination of contracts with Emory University and Tiba Biotech.

De-scoping of mRNA-related work in existing contracts with Luminary Labs, ModeX, and Seqirus.

Rejection or cancellation of multiple pre-award solicitations , including proposals from Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, CSL Seqirus, Gritstone, and others, as part of BARDA’s Rapid Response Partnership Vehicle (RRPV) and VITAL Hub.

Restructuring of collaborations with DoD-JPEO, affecting nucleic acid-based vaccine projects with AAHI, AstraZeneca, HDT Bio, and Moderna/UTMB.

While some final-stage contracts (e.g., Arcturus and Amplitude) will be allowed to run their course to preserve prior taxpayer investment, no new mRNA-based projects will be initiated. HHS has also instructed its partner, Global Health Investment Corporation (GHIC), which manages BARDA Ventures, to cease all mRNA-based equity investments. In total, this affects 22 projects worth nearly $500 million. Other uses of mRNA technology within the department are not impacted by this announcement.’

HHS Winds Down mRNA Vaccine Development Under BARDA | HHS.gov

___

