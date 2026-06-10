Breaking urgent stories! Islamist jihadist stabs person in Northern Ireland Belfast, violence erupts & rightly so, get these medieval 6 the century beasts out, out of USA first! INFLATION RED HOT &
CPI rises 4.2%; Three Days of Clashes Show the Iran Conflict Is Entering a Dangerous New Phase both Iran & USA posturing for war as Iran shows they are NOT decimated as we were fooled to believe;
Put that Ireland jihadist down…put any like him down, immediately.
‘Water cut off for thousands of Iranians after U.S. strikes: Iranian state media
The U.S. strikes damaged two reservoirs supplying the Bemani and Kouhestak areas of Sirik town and 20,000 residents of the region have lost access to safe drinking water’
Inside the White House Freakout Over the Epstein Files
The president’s top advisers gathered in a series of Situation Room meetings as they struggled to contain a scandal engulfing Donald Trump himself.
Trump Family, UFC Selling $12,000 ‘Freedom 250’-Themed Coins Ahead Of White House Fight Night
Mace went after POTUS Trump as to Epstein and pays the price? ‘Nancy Mace loses GOP primary for South Carolina governor
The representative, who has a history of bucking and then cozying up to the president, failed to make the runoff Tuesday.’
Graham Platner for the win? Democrats have the jitters with Platner…Republicans on the attack even with the win
The consumer price index rose at a seasonally adjusted 0.5% for the month, putting the annual inflation rate at 4.2%, both in line with expectations.
The core CPI accelerated 0.2% for the month and 2.9% from a year ago. While the annual rate was in line with the forecast, the monthly gain was below the 0.3% estimate.
The report indicated that much of the inflation surge came from a 3.9% jump in energy prices, putting the 12-month increase at 23.5%. Core commodities prices actually posted a 0.1% decline.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.