BREAKING! US judge orders Trump's name be removed from Kennedy Center; all acts NEED congress approval, ALL, ballroom, arch, all as reports of Iran getting 300 BILLION USD as part of ceasefire? BOOM!
Judge blocks closure of Kennedy Center and orders removal of Trump's name; Iran shows America & Trump the real 'art of the deal', walking away like bandits here "Emerging US-Iran MoU said to reference
possible $300B postwar ‘investment fund’ to aid Tehran’s reconstruction’; some already say if any of this is true, it is a catastrophic defeat for USA…militarily and globally…
all I can say is it is amazing that Trump has not yet fired that dry-drunk sexual predator Whiskey Pete Hegseth who misled him into a devastating failure of a war where we the US lost to Iran, revealed troubling military weaknesses, we drained half of critical munitions as Israel stockpiled its, and effectively surrendered to Iran asking for a ceasefire. How did Trump hire a FOX news weekend reporter?
Better than even when Obama was POTUS, fleecing USA for even more! and we ridiculed Obama and vilified him! I am beginning to realize his Iran deal was actually constructive…Iranians sure know how to deal, to make a deal for on the one hand can deliver a pounding on USA and Israel combined, schlonging us, now getting all that money? wow! go back to my 16 point peace plan below, months now, did I not call for this bi-lateral collaboration between US and Iran especially in IT and energy sector, both nations can benefit each other…read my plan again below…I realize today that it is as if my plan is being used word for word by Trump orbit…IMO, good for them! Thank you POTUS Trump! Thank you for being able to stand up to find a way out and fix this clusterfuck! That WE caused.
‘A US judge has ordered the removal of President Donald Trump’s name from the title of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The Washington DC venue cannot be renamed without congressional approval, the judge ruled on Friday, also blocking the centre’s temporary closure during upcoming proposed renovations.’
A federal judge blocked the Kennedy Center from temporarily closing its doors during proposed renovations, and ruled that the institution’s board acted unlawfully when it added President Trump’s name to the building and official title.
Mr. Trump reacted by appearing to cede control of the Kennedy Center
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If as reported, Obama must be blushing uncontrollably.