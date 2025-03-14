Greenlanders!”

Moreover, Canada is not for sale, and I have to tell you POTUS Trump, you are a very disrespectful arrogant hubris laden person to say the boundaries are arbitrary, to continue saying what you say about Canada. You clearly do not know the history of the founding of Canada. Alike telling Americans that your OWS lockdowns saved lives and the Malone Bourla mRNA vaccine saved lives when we all know YOUR OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine killed Americans. Killed children, killed our elderly. Yours. Yes, Biden extended but we are here due to your decision on OWS and the deadly vaccine. As much as I supported you and support you still, your statements on Greenland and Canada etc. are ludicrous. Will never happen. Canadians will never be Americans and same America must not be taken or lines redrawn by anyone.

Greenland rejects Donald Trump's takeover as president hints at sending in US troops

Greenland's likely next PM has pushed back against Donald Trump's repeated threats to annex the island.

‘The man likely to become Greenland's next prime minister has rejected Donald Trump's bid to take over the island. Jens-Frederik Nielsen pushed back against the US President's repeated threats to annex Greenland, which is part of Denmark.

Mr Nielsen's centre-right Democrats secured a shock victory in elections this week. He told Sky News: "We don't want to be Americans. No, we don't want to be Danes. We want to be Greenlanders and we want our own independence in the future. And we want to build our own country by ourselves."'

