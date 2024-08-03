Breaking: War imminent with Iran maybe tonight, Iran & Hezbollah will strike Israel, US to respond; Kamala asks at 21st second, "where the fCUk is Joe going, he ain't flying nowhere tonight, somebody
please tell Joe get to hell off the damn plane & stop embarrassing us!" shows you how addled & gone Joe's mind is & always was; see they all wondering what the fCUk going on with Joe, then they called
him telling him to get to hell off the plane, see the Secret Service man at 1:20 whispering to Joe para “Mr. President, what the hell are you doing, get off the damn plane” and then Joe thanks everyone as if he now landed…good Lord, we are ever so fucked…we have a POTUS whose mind is gone being hidden from us for the next 3-5 months, and a VPOTUS who won no delegate seats, no elections, being hidden too…hiding her how? they will not let her touch the title POTUS, so will never 25th him, she will fuck it up…in 3 months…so they have to hide him to ensure he does not do just what he did in this video, go board a boat and travel to Mexico, and hide her, for under no condition is she to touch power before it is stolen and given to her November 5th 2024…the way things look now, seems so.
https://x.com/i/status/1819382555109683700
https://x.com/i/status/1819382555109683700
The standard issue villagers are being distracted with the phony Olympics and other crap while this illegitimate Biden/Obamala regime sink deeper into the quicksand.
Yes, Israel's enemies like to attack on the Sabbath. It wouldn't surprise me.