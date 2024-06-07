The 5 weekly awards (and these awards can have international entrants) are:

1)Balls-cupper

2)Big stones

3)Big Schlonging

4)Dangerous inept Jackass

5)Crack hoe/head or money-whore

Before moving further, we felt it necessary to again lay out a few definitions.

What is ball’s cupping?

Definition (Oxford): A process whereby a person is looking to get some level of GAIN and seeks to accomplish this by manually holding the testicles or stones of another person in a semi-gentle way. This to elicit maximal favoritism and the desired outcome.

Cupper: person doing the ball’s cupping or gentle holding of another’s testicles aka seeds, aka gonads aka stones aka balls; such a person seeks to get some GAIN or reward and are willing to cup another person’s testicles, balls etc. to achieve that GAIN or win; a person with no shame, remorse, or gravitas, character or morality

Cuppee: the person’s whose balls are being gently cupped or handled. Person needing some physical handling or caress of their balls out of a need for comforting, pleasure, a sense of belonging etc. and who are willing to subordinate and sacrifice any sense of credibility or honesty or moral code or moral compass just to get their balls cupped. There is a gain too for the cuppee.

What is big stones or big testicles?

This award is bestowed upon a person (could be male or female) who exhibited strength and power, who rose ahead of the pack, who took on a fight that looked insurmountable yet appear to possess the testicular fortitude, massive balls or stones maybe not literally even but figuratively. Yet could even be literal as to having big stones. We will not be measuring testicles or stones size in bestowing this esteemed award. Actions will speak for themselves nor will we be prejudicial.

What is big schlonging?

This award goes to the person showing the temerity, the power, the strength in conviction, and in the face of adversity or huge odds and even with a power imbalance, that they would stand up and in the face of huge obstacles, go after someone they consider to be doing wrong, and literally schlong them with a figurative penis in their face. For our award, we are not asking any participant to actually do this (man or woman) for we mean this figuratively, yet we would not be averse to any potential awardee to have literally conducted the literal schlonging. We leave it up to the awardee and their own actions but wanted to define that schlonging could be literal or figurative. We have gotten wind that prior POTUS Obama was literally schlonged in an occasion while POTUS, yet we were not abreasted as to the nature, or who did the schlonging and for what purposes. As with our award etc. we recognize the need for high level discretion and confidentiality.

What is a Dangerous inept Jackass?

A dangerous inept Jackass is someone who by their actions across the prior week (as well we may go back into the past to retrieve a possible awardee) exhibited behavior that was uninformed, reckless, extreme, dangerous and potentially life-altering (even ending) and whose action was guided by speciousness, ineptness, incompetence, intellectually lazy and academically sloppy non-sensical underpinnings that could only be best described as pure damaging to the society. There was no good to be had by the actions and only harm and suffering.

What is a crack hoe or money-whore?

This is a person (s) who by their actions exhibit prolific dangerous high-risk behavior and illicit drug use, e.g. crack, always seen with a crack pipe, stoned and to the dereliction and ruination of their own selves and those around them; similarly, a money-whore cares for no one other than themselves and will do illicit, immoral, sub-optimal actions and behaviors to procure money; their sole aim is to extract money from your (the public) pockets often with no intent to exchange a ‘fair value’ good.

Who are the entrants seeking these prestigious awards and in which categories?

1)nominee (s) to the balls cupper award category:

i)Vivek Ramaswamy

Mr. Ramaswamy was a Republican primary contender and now goes on the speaker circuit to talk on all issues. What has emerged is that he seeks the VP nomination from Trump yet in his fervor, he, after attacking Trump on the stage, now cups Trump’s balls each chance he gets. For this behavior, he has been nominated for we are lost for words as to how many ways and times can one man cup another man’s balls? Why does Vivek cup Trump’s balls at each turn?

ii)Nikki Haley

Ms. Haley was a Republican primary contender who lost but do not tell her that. She seems to be the only person who does not realize that yet. She has landed on this week’s list given her clear and relentless overtures to Israel and it is clear that she is cupping Israel’s balls for some reason. We will find out, yet Ms. Haley is good at these publicity stunts. She wants to be in the favor of Trump and seeks ambassadorship again so is now cupping balls in Israel.

iii)Alvin Bragg, Juan Merchan, and Letitia James

These three engaged in a three-way balls-cupping as it pertained to POTUS Trump’s recent trial and verdict. Bragg cupped Merchan’s balls, and it was clear Merchan was cupping AG Letitia James’ balls. We are hoping that in time we get to understand the nature of the quid pro quo for something was exchanged for all that cupping. For this reason, this three-some makes this list. For they cupped each other’s balls to satisfy Biden INC.

2)nominee (s) to the big stones award category:

i)Dr. Peter Navarro

Navarro, I met at the White House and consider a friend, I consider to be extremely intellectual and an America nation lover, has made this category this week because of his loyalty to POTUS Trump and willingness to stand for what he believes in and against the unfairness done to him in the judicial process to the extent that he would prefer sit in a jail cell. For this reason, he is nominated. He has shown that he (like me), understand honor, code, allegiance, loyalty, confidence, privilege etc.

Navarro understands that a POTUS must have some level of executive privilege. Confidentiality. He and they grasp that if POTUS Trump as he has done and alike any POTUS, claimed ‘executive privilege’ as allowed by law, then it is not incumbent upon them to testify in any matter and break that privilege. If it pertains to the same matter at hand. As I understand it. It is not theirs to breach.

ii)Mr. Steve Bannon

Steve, a personal friend, and he invited me several times on his show. He has been ordered to prison (another of ‘The President’s Men’ for a contempt of congress charge. For this reason, and his fierce loyalty to POTUS Trump, his deep intellect and clear Freedom defender, he has gained a nomination. He has told the legal fraud ‘fuck you’ and even if para ‘I have to talk in jail, I will not be shut up.’

iii)El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele

President Bukele has exhibited unusually massive stones by taking on his nation’s gang problem, going directly after Mara Salvatrutra (MS-13) etc. Living in El Salvador has become untenable and violent. So, he has built a mega-jail (40,000 inmate facility) and he is putting all gang members inside the jails. Crime has dropped to as little to nothing and life for El Salvador’s people are headed back to normal. USA can learn something from Bukele as to how to treat these vermin, these less than human animals. For this action, Bukele is a prominent nominee in the big stones award category. 97% of El Salvador population approve of Bukele’s strong actions and want more.

iv)Ayaan Hirsi Ali (AHA)

Founder of AHA Foundation, writer, columnist, AHA decades ago, escaped the Islamic world and came to the West. She is now Christian. Many don't know how good the West is, or how fragile and she seeks to educate and help people understand. She fights for the restoration of what made the West great. She has fought against and writes against creeping islamism, jihadism in the west, and islamist intimidation and allowed threats of violence against western peoples. For this reason, she continues to exhibit humungous stones is stands as a nominee in this weeks awards.

v)President Donald Trump

POTUS Trump aka 45, recently declared that on re-election, he would mass deport illegals and use the military to do so, and also close the borders. We are asking him to also close the Northern border with Canada as many jihadists and islamists and illegals who rape and murder, cross through there. This is a serious important, declaration and we will hold his feet to the fire but for this strong stance, POTUS Trump makes this list this week.

vi)Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG)

This congresswoman from Georgia's 14th congressional district, known for her aggressive ball busting physical gym workouts, was last in action at the congress’s select subcommittee on COVID. In this hearing, MTG took apart Dr. Fauci and schooled him, shredding his credibility. For this, MTG makes this list for she has indeed evidence that she has huge stones.

vii)MAGA posse

MAGA posse is on this list because they have not stopped fighting for POTUS Donald Trump, through thick and thin. What the media does not grasp is that Trump has a love affair with the people for he created himself, not them. They the media can only destroy who they create. The did not create Trump and only Trump can destroy Trump. This is why after all of this, he still stands and stronger.

3)nominee (s) to the big schlonging award category:

i)Russian President Vladimir Putin

Mr. Putin has warned that Moscow could arm countries with a view to attacking Western targets. Putin made the statement while criticizing the West's delivery of long-range weapons to Ukraine. Putin has gone to this extreme over reports that several countries including the United States have given Ukraine the green light to strike targets inside Russia. Putin is saying if the west gives Ukraine weapons and this hits Russian territory, he will supply weapons to enemies of the west so that the west can be hit. I am no fan of Putin and will always be suspect but for this stance, he has single handedly schlonged the west and it appears he is very serious about carrying out this threat. If the west first carries out what is being reported.

ii)Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG)

MTG is unique this week in that she has made two categories and here she is nominated for a Big Schlonging award. Again, along with exhibiting massive testicles as she decimated Fauci in a recent hearing, we can say also that this was more akin to a schlonging and thus her inclusion in this category.

iii)50 Cent

Curtis James Jackson aka 50 Cent has come out and schlonged the Democrat party telling blacks to vote for POTUS Trump. To leave the democrat slave plantation. When asked why he is voting for Trump, he said para he does not want to be 20 Cent, he wants to be 50 Cent. He is a huge Trump supporter and with the schlonging of the Democrat party, he makes the list.

4)nominee (s) to the dangerous inept Jackass award category:

i) Governor ‘Nipples’ Cuomo

Not to be outdone and really a character unlike any other, Governor ‘Nipples’ Cuomo has now told us (New York) that he had NO power to implement any lockdowns etc. In other words, these technocrats and bureaucrats shouted and threatened us with threats of law yet had no power. He is saying ‘we the public’ were the idiots to have listened to them.

ii)Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Fauci we can write on and discuss for years to come, but this particular nomination is based on his recent congress testimony when he declared that the 6-foot social distancing rule has no basis and was ‘made up’. Dr. Robert Redfield had told me this personally in Washington at HHS and recently Francis Collins said same. The 6-foot social distancing rule was a cornerstone of the fake COVID response and resulted in tremendous harms, deaths, business closures. Dr. Fauci was the lead of the Task Force yet he followed this stunning statement by claiming it was not his job to fix the 6-foot aberrant rule. Just enforce it. For this reason, in helping bring death and destruction to the American populace and by extension, the globe, Anthony Fauci is a front runner in this category.

iii)POTUS Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and POTUS Obama

POTUS Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and POTUS Obama’s recent announcement of US border closure was a flat-out deception and lie. The border is not closed for they really actually codified illegal crossings because now they have placed a 2,500 daily limit. This means up to 2,500 can cross illegally daily still and then they would shut the border per day. Those at the fence can wait for the next day to be let in as would be at the front. So, it is like a delayed entrance. It is a hoax. These illegals kill and rape people, are dangerous, insane asylum people. Jails. Thus POTUS Biden, Secretary Mayorkas, and POTUS Obama have lied to us and are stilling continuing their deadly practice of allowing illegals, unvetted, into the USA. This demands that they are on this list this week.

iv)Dr. Robert Redfield

Dr. Robert Redfield said in a recent interview that he has taken 8 COVID shots (and his wife), yet at the same time said there are side effects, then went on to say they are not safe, and then stated that the mRNA vaccine should not be given to the general population, only elderly. He also said that masks were useless and not for children and that lockdowns and school closures were over-reaching and not needed. This set of ambivalent duplicitous statements places him on the list for he is reckless, dangerous, and one may argue, inept. How could this person who on the one hand claim the vaccine is dangerous, state that he is up to his 8th shot? Is he being paid by someone? For this forked-tongued set of revelations, he has made this illustrious list.

v)Dr. Deborah Birx

Dr. Birx aka scarf lady, recently stated that all cows in USA are to be tested for H5N1 using PCR. This to help gin up fear about H5N1 avian bird flu. This person led the COVID Task Force under POTUS Trump and there is not one policy, nothing that she has ever stated that was correct. Her policies e.g. lockdowns killed people. She exhibited time and again across the last 4 years that she is inept, specious, idiotic, moronic, incompetent, and a dolt. A scientific dolt, dimwit nincompoop. Given her now drive to mass test every cow for H5N1 and help drive the hysteria over the fake H5N1 non-pandemic in humans, and given we have no evidence that any such virus moved from any bird to cow or bird to human or cow to human and given there is no human-to-human transmission, we felt that Dr. Birx was critical to this list. She is dangerous, inept, and a Jackass.

vi)Former FBI Director James Comey

This former FBI Director involved in the fraud Russia collusion, knows that the Crossfire Hurricane documents (they tried to find in the Mar-a-lago raid) have details on him and all involved (Brennan, Clapper, Biden, Obama, Rice etc.) as they illegally spied on POTUS Trump. He is running on every media outlet begging people to vote for Biden as he knows the bell is tolling. For this reason, he is in this dangerous inept Jackass award category.

vii)Speaker Mike Johnson

Speaker Mike Johnson has the absolute exclusive power to convene legal groups to save everybody from the J6 committee. It is my understanding that he could terminate all that came out of the J6. The Speaker of the House has the power of the purse and can and could use the withholding of money to help deal with the issues POTUS Trump faces. But he has not and begs the questions. He has used it to fund foreign nations (foreign aid) like Ukraine and the crooked Russia war. Yet found not one dollar for the US border. Why? For this reason, and the fact that he caucuses with Paul Ryan who worked to defeat Trump, positions him as a dangerous, inept, Jackass.

5)nominee (s) to the Crack hoe (whore) or money-whore award category:

1)Mr. Hunter Biden

Why is a POTUS’s son in this category? Well, Mr. Hunter Biden has exhibited time and again, via his own overt actions and ones we have come to be privy to based on media reports and his own documented IT evidence (laptops etc.) that he is indeed a crack hoe and to a certain extent, a money-whore. He has exhibited behavior so banal, so debased that word from hell is that not even the devil wants him down there, at any time. The devil is afraid that Mr. Biden will ransack hell and create chaos and cause those in hell to do wrong things. The devil has stated that he the devil did not know that there is someone as wicked and depraved and baseless as Hunter Biden living in the world. There is also word that FLOTUS Biden has asked POTUS Biden to not allow him, Hunter, near the White House or near her given grave disrespect he has shown to her over many years. Word is on condition of anonymity that POTUS Biden has informed FLOTUS Jill Biden that she can leave. Pack. He is fed up of her.

He, POTUS Biden, is tired of her contentious relationship with Hunter Biden (our committee has been told) and that each time he soils himself she quickly appears to clean him up when he is much happier with the White House nurse cleaning his privates. We will await further insights and will share to the extent we could, given the sensitive nature of the subject matter. That said, we felt that this award category, troubling as it may be, maybe likely will never be filled with entrants. We are (were) hoping that this is the case.

2)The COVID Freedom Fighter medical doctors and scientists who continue to spread fear and disaster in an effort to pimp the donors and poor populace for money. The committee deliberated and felt that this group of doctors and scientists deserves to be in this category given their shameful, dishonorable, and reprehensible behaviors and overt efforts to extract money from unsuspecting poor people under the guise of the COVID fraud.

Without further ado, let us now present the winners of these 5 Prestigeous awards for this week ending Friday June 7th 2024.

Winner for this week June 7th 2024 as to the judged TOP

1)Balls cupper award:

Alvin Bragg, Juan Merchan, and Letitia James

2)Big stones award:

El Salvador's President, Nayib Bukele and Mr. Steve Bannon (dual award)

3)Big schlonging award:

Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG)

4)Dangerous inept Jackass award:

Speaker Mike Johnson and Dr. Deborah Birx

5)Crack hoe/head or money-whore award:

Mr. Hunter Biden

