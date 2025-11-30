Share this stack far and wide to inform the nation of the murder, it is outright MURDER, now by HHS and FDA of American children, for if this is true, as reported, then Makary, RFK Jr., Prasad, Bhattacharya, Oz et al. have serious questions to answer as to how the FUCK the Malone et al. mRNA vaccines are not recalled as of this morning. How?

And Prasad and Makary saying we have to revisit the rules on how vaccines approved etc.?

what? are these two idiots fucking insane? all that is needed is you pull the mRNA vaccine in full and then you do whatever review to get your rocks on, but these punks are playing a game to make you feel they ‘looking into things and disturbed as you and are shocked by the finding’ but they know full well that their job is to bullshit you and make sure the mRNA vaccine remains on market! they were each handpicked to fuck the nation with legal double take and games. That’s why HHS is headed by a lawyer. Not a scientist or doctor. We, I, McCullough, Wolf, 2nd Smartest stack, even ball cupper at times Berenson et al., all of us gave the world and them, each of these health officials who used our data and speeches for years to make fame and videos and write stacks on, we showed them how dangerous the vaccine was, yet they now saying this is a NEW finding? New? they could fuck off with that! They knew this years now. As to the danger of the mRNA vaccine by Malone and Bourla and Pfizer et al. I am seeing a crafty behind the scenes legal effort by these people, hired to do this, to fuck us over, to misdirect, and keep a deadly mRNA vaccine on market and I was asked to step back and support mRNA vaccine and do some high substacks, write some softer stacks on mRNA, and do some scripted interviews softening my stance. For a HHS job. I told them shove their HHS job up the ass! I don’t want it, I will not be part of that cover up for this is what it is now.

RFK Jr., Makary, Bhattacharya et al. are hired to cover up the harms and death of the mRNA vaccine and block…that is their key job! and it is plain to see!

If after what Prasad said the mRNA shot remains on market, then you know what is really happening, that we the people are regarded as pure cu**s…

I told you before, do not come to this stack to play games, this is a no cupping no stones washing stack, no pearls clutching vapors here…

This is catastrophic and devastating given what they e.g. Prasad, is and are now saying on the inside. All this fucking bullshit about Tylenol and autism and mercury when these people at HHS and FDA and CDC and NOH etc. are fucking around with the health of the nation, killing our children, they know the Malone et al. mRNA technology is deadly and never worked! the mRNA vaccine saved NOT ONE life! can never be proven to have! no study can be done now as the baseline risk is zero. yet doing all they could to mainstream the deadly Malone mRNA vaccine, expanding it, transitioning it, lying, deceiving, posing, eating wine and cheese, bringing SPIKEVAX by Moderna for 6 month old children, and now we learn Prasad is admitting inside that the vaccine is killing our children? has killed our children?

how the fuck then it remains on the CDC vaccine schedule? what the fuck did our great POTUS Trump get himself into hiring RFK Jr.? Trump was lied to again? by who? the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales? what has RFK Jr. done of any benefit to USA? his MAHA now is a grift entity. begging you for money each time it writes.

Yes, I just wrote that, Prasad is saying that he now sees that the mRNA vaccine by Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Pfizer, Moderna, Sahin, Weissman, Kariko, Tureci, BioNTech et al. are killing and have killed American children and by extension Canadian, UK and all of the world’s children. But I wrote this 4 years ago (and people like McCullough and Wolf and Hodkinson and Nick Huschler and Sasha Latypova and Bridle et al. have been clarion calling for years to pull the fucking mRNA vaccine) that the Malone mRNA vaccine was deadly and do NOT give to our children. Now Prasad who I always said played a duplicitous game with words as did Bhattacharya, and weaseled his and their way into FDA via RFK Jr. along with the mRNA death technology inventor himself Malone, the con grifter fraudster, again by RFK Jr., when these people have done NOTHING but bullshit the nation, along with top inept clown Makary, he is now saying on the INSIDE, the wuss he is, that the vaccine kills the children? so why not pull it Prasad? Pull the fucking thing!

look, we got to hang people once courts get done with all of this, if judges and juries and courts in proper legal proceedings find these and any persons Trump 1, Biden, Trump 2 were and are part of recklessness and causing deaths by these vaccines that they know, and Prasad is admitting to it now, then they should face death penalty. If courts say they are guilty of causing deaths in their roles, they must face death penalty at the hands of the legal system and courts. Any and all! Hang them high! I don’t care who you are, if you are complicit, if you played a role in causing death and courts show it, under oath, then you must be hung!

‘The 3,000-word memo, obtained by NBC News, was written by Dr. Vinay Prasad, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. In it, Prasad claims that agency staff determined that “no fewer than 10” of 96 child deaths reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, between 2021 and 2024 were “related” to Covid vaccination. He said the true numbers could be higher, accusing the agency of ignoring the safety concerns for years’…’“This is a profound revelation,” Prasad wrote in the memo. “For the first time, the U.S. FDA will acknowledge that COVID-19 vaccines have killed American children.”

Prasad suggests that the child deaths were tied to myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, but doesn’t include evidence to support the claim.’

Look, I would give Prasad some points for admitting this but he is a wuss, he lacks the stones to stand up like a man and release that as an official FDA statement…he is a pusillanimous person, afraid of the public backlash but his role is to inform the science and make policy decisions to safe-guard the nation. here he is not, he actually is complicit in ongoing MURDER!!!!! what else can you call it?

he is a baby playing in an adult game of thrones. what kind of person would admit something has and is killing our children but keep it INSIDE and locked up so the public would not know? thank God it is leaked. so while I give Prasad some praise, he in fact is doing damage for based on the PRECAUTIONARY PRINCIPLE alone, based on what we know, based on the evidentiary landscape accumulated 4 years now, he on knowing this had to pull it. today! RFK Jr. had to inform POTUS Trump that he was pulling the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine today but he has not. why? what game is RFK Jr. playing? Is it that CoS Susie Wiles got his stones so tight in her grip? Is it Cassidy?

These people are subverting POTUS Trump again! This revelation yet doing NOTHING about it can only hurt our great POTUS! He is depending on these c**ts to act, to do the right thing!

FDA claims Covid shots killed 10 children and vows new vaccine rules

Vaccine experts said the memo was irresponsible and omits key details about how officials arrived at the conclusion.

New vaccine rules?

what is wrong with Prasad? did Susie Wiles really take both his testicles as reported in DC? new federal guidelines? based on all you know Vinay? where is your duty to protect the children? to mitigate future deaths….

___

