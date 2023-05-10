Breaking: What? Leftist nutball liberals in Canada, under Trudeau, want to bring back COVID vaccine mandates when the data is clear that the shots are ineffective, negative efficacy & deadly? Odessa
Odessa Orlewicz provides an actual recent recording of the plan; that the liberal party will move to mandate the vaccine but based on what scientific or medical evidence? How insane are Njoo & Tam?
SOURCE:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1655661392387768320
What does this call suggest to you? Should Canadians be worried?
There’s overwhelming evidence that vaccines kill and disable. They know this. So what’s the real agenda for mandates?
Liberal Party members must be required to have weekly booster shots.