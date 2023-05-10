Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jpeach's avatar
Jpeach
May 10, 2023

There’s overwhelming evidence that vaccines kill and disable. They know this. So what’s the real agenda for mandates?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
@billy97's avatar
@billy97
May 10, 2023

Liberal Party members must be required to have weekly booster shots.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture