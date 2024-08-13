Trump must go at Harris as the Willie Brown action of our border.

IMO, these animals must be shot dead. I have no mercy on these animals, the violence of their actions, and if clear evidence shows it is them, and police say it is them, then they must be put down…fast! Kill them! Take them to the gallows and hang them, no trials for these animals!

Is this a VPOTUS Kamala Harris & Willie Horton & Governor Michael Dukakis moment? Is this what we are facing now? Has Kamala Harris done to American women and girls what Michael Dukakis recklessly did to innocent people with criminal Willie Horton? And which costed Dukakis the election against Bush Sr.

Background: Willie Horton (photo below) was a convict in Massachusetts who escaped and was serving time for murder; he skipped out on a temporary furlough from prison and then committed robbery, rape, and assault. Yes, that Willie.

‘Daniel Davon-Bonilla, 24, of Nicaragua, allegedly grabbed a 46-year-old woman and threw her to the ground before raping her while holding a knife to her throat Sunday around 9 p.m. under the Riegelmann Boardwalk, cops and the sources said.

His alleged accomplice, identified as Mexican migrant Leovando Moreno, 37, is accused of striking the woman’s 34-year-old boyfriend with a pipe when he tried to stop the vicious assault, the sources said.’

‘It wasn’t the first sex crime bust for Davon-Bonilla, who is believed to have crossed the US border illegally in Texas in December 2022.

Four months later, he was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a La Quinta Hotel on Third Avenue in Park Slope that was turned into a migrant shelter.

He spent about a year behind bars before taking a plea deal that put him back on the streets in June, according to corrections officials and Brooklyn prosecutors.

The horrific Sunday attack took place near Surf Avenue and West 16th Street. A poorly lit walkway leads to a space under the boardwalk there that locals said vagrants camp out in and which was littered with drug paraphernalia and cans of White Claw Monday.’

