given he is often asleep in his FBI office sleeping off a drunk spree….these people were always empty suits and best be ready for hearings…lawyer up as is said.

p.s., I like that guy in the photo.

so I will pay dues to Kilmeade for those stones and we agree on this, Vance will never ever ever ever be POTUS and with the midterms his political career is over! Usha should get back her blinds money: