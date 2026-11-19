given he is often asleep in his FBI office sleeping off a drunk spree….these people were always empty suits and best be ready for hearings…lawyer up as is said.
p.s., I like that guy in the photo.
so I will pay dues to Kilmeade for those stones and we agree on this, Vance will never ever ever ever be POTUS and with the midterms his political career is over! Usha should get back her blinds money:
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Vance, Patel, ......... as I'd predicted, *all* of the TRUMP-selected gang members are losing their masks.
Here's a recent headline:
"FBI Director Kash Patel skipped a congressional security hearing after attending a Mar-a-Lago gala the night before. A DOJ jet used for his travel landed near Washington 20 minutes after the hearing began, though CNBC could not confirm he was aboard.
The gala at the Trump venue offered attendees private access to top law enforcement officials for $50,000, while corporate sponsorship packages climbed to $1 million.
Federal contractors with millions in government business sponsored the gala, including Motorola Solutions, which had $237 million in DOJ and DHS contract obligations in fiscal 2026, raising ethics questions about paid access to senior officials.
There is no evidence that gala sponsorships influenced federal contracts or secured preferential treatment."
https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/18/kash-patel-hearing-mar-a-lago-gala.html
YOU CAN'T MAKE THIS SHIT UP!!! As I've been saying from day ONE, under Trump we have been and are today in the hands of a criminal organization that DWARFS by orders of magnitude those of Clinton, Bush, Obama and Biden (to name just the most recent US criminal regimes).
Trump still has over 2 years remaining *AND* now that he's on his way out there is **NOTHING** to restrain his actions. He can go "all-out scorched Earth" on the US and on the entire planet. I predict that Trump will do exactly that. No, Congress will not stop him - remember, the UNIPARTY rules.
So how do you know Patel was drunk?