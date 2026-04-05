Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
14h

So then, all this (deserved) praise for John's article demolish Trump's "reasons" for the Iran war.

In Venezuela, it was "because of the drugs". That was total bullshit - it was THE OIL (primarily).

In Iran, it was "because of their terrorism, and quest for nukes". That was total bullshit - it was THE OIL (primarily), as well as the Zionist quest for the "Greater Israel Project".

It's one LIE after another after another. Non-stop lies from our "servants" in Washington, DC.

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9 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Jeck's avatar
Jeck
14h

It appears to me that Trump is following a globalist script designed to degrade, humiliate, and gravely damage any remaining moral authority held by the USA throughout the world and also bring chaos and violence within our borders in order to break the USA.

And this praising Allah on Easter Sunday echoes King Charles comments a couple of days ago. I fear today that we've all been sold down the river.

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