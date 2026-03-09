Bring it to a close POTUS Trump, I call on you again, it is time, end bombing of Iran; declare victory, this is the off-ramp, the Ayatollah is dead, USA & Israel have damaged infrastructure, degraded
capacity to wage war & fight with others in the region really is all you should be aiming for here now! No occupation, do not touch their oil, no choosing of their leader, just leave, it is done,
degradation of their ability to wage war, you would save innocent lives, protect our troops, no more to die for this, and allow the Iranian people to plot their own course and future and handle their government change etc.
The off-ramp is here, now, do it! The time is now. Do not risk US lives, do not risk plunging the world to recession, I did not agree with this bombing, many do not, will not, the world is now in more dis-array and we are at risk now due to terror threats. But I guess it was your decision to make. And you did. We can disagree and I do. But now make the mission only degradation of their capacity to wage war. Or threaten their neighbors. And leave. Bring our precious troops home, no more to die for this IMO misguided mission.
Thank you POTUS Trump for considering. Americans will never tolerate BOOTS on ground again after Iraq, Afghanistan so do not ever consider that.
IMO it is time to wrap this up and bring it to an end, POTUS Trump you must find a negotiated peace deal, settlement, cease fire, that all will want, the leadership is removed, make it a couple more days, degrade Iran’s war ability.
The mission or bombing has failed. Yes, you are destroying buildings and killing people, but the mission is failed! They are getting actually stronger. The leadership will remain because it was not time, the Iranian people did not choose this or did not do this. You did not let the Iranian people choose their fate.
IMO it is time to wrap this up and bring it to an end, today, declare it’s over! POTUS Trump, I call on your great leadership, you are a good man, human being, I feel, you want the best for all, I know you do, I know, and so you must seek peace now, must find a negotiated peace deal, cease fire, and you lead Sir, Iran’s leadership is removed and you have degraded Iran’s war ability.
Make it 100% perfect targeting so no loss of life of innocent Iranians, or our military, Israeli, no military.
POTUS Trump I respect you greatly and want your full success and safety, always! I have defended you when others walk away and hammer you and despise you and smear you. I think in you there is good, real good. I think you are a good man. I call on you to do the right thing here.
Now.
It is time to bring this to a close.
Sometimes as leaders we need to make the decisions that are tough. It is time Sir. You are at the Winston Churchill moment. Getting out now faces you, now, or it will be worse as time goes on. Gen Z and American young today are different than in Iraq and Afghanistan war. They UNDERSTAND. Sophisticated. Nuanced. Finessed on the issues. Cannot be easily fooled as prior by government misadventures and recklessness that wastes and costs blood and treasure.
We are counting on you. Sir. Long live USA, long live our precious military, long live you POTUS Trump, a special man, someone I greatly admire, and I am praying today for your success, may the lord cover you and grant you gracious mercy and lead you to the right best decisions here! For America! First! I want innocent Iranians, Israeli, USA peoples to be safe, and this to end. And let us try for a better tomorrow, a better world! find a way Sir, as POTUS Trump, to work this out via ceasefire and peace deals, something. Win win. Not blood loss, not deaths.
Is that not Howard Lutnick with Epstein on some island after he said no such thing occurred? I just wonder what they were meeting about? Bad me, he wanted to do the same dinosaur bone hunting RFK Jr. said he went on.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
and
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
this was a bad mistake, bad decision, the world is far less safe now and in disarray. so Trump must cut loses now, declare victory if he must. like the failed deadly vaccines, say it saves millions of lives.
It is easy to be a "Monday Night Quarterback" ....
Thing is - from experience, when I was "told" - to stop, mission accomplished. What the person did NOT know was -> WHAT WAS GOING ON IN THE BACKGROUND <-
When they were allowed to 'understand' ... they were GLAD I DID NOT STOP, as they admitted, "I had no idea 'this' was still going on".
Unless you are aware of some intel that we are not ....
Just saying ...