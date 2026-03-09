Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dr. Paul Alexander
5m

this was a bad mistake, bad decision, the world is far less safe now and in disarray. so Trump must cut loses now, declare victory if he must. like the failed deadly vaccines, say it saves millions of lives.

jjb-54's avatar
jjb-54
4m

It is easy to be a "Monday Night Quarterback" ....

Thing is - from experience, when I was "told" - to stop, mission accomplished. What the person did NOT know was -> WHAT WAS GOING ON IN THE BACKGROUND <-

When they were allowed to 'understand' ... they were GLAD I DID NOT STOP, as they admitted, "I had no idea 'this' was still going on".

Unless you are aware of some intel that we are not ....

Just saying ...

