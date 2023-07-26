"I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family," James said at Lakers’ media day, via USA Today. "I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends, and that's why I decided to do it."

