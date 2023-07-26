Bronny James was vaccinated! NBA star LeBron James said so about his son & thus we can only consider that Bronny's cardiac arrest was underpinned by mRNA COVID vaccine-induced silent myocarditis
the exercise on the court resulted likely in catecholamines (adrenaline) being released that flooded the blood stream and bathed the scarred heart myocardium, causing irregular rythms & cardiac arrest
"I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family," James said at Lakers’ media day, via USA Today. "I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends, and that's why I decided to do it."
https://www.foxnews.com/sports/lakers-lebron-james-received-covid-19-vaccine-everyone-own-choice
LeBron needs to wake up and denounce the shots! His entire family got them and their health is in jeopardy.
Nice to know he had the temerity to admit it, but we already know this because of the absence of something else. Could you imagine what the headlines would be had Bronny been unvaccinated and suffered this issue?