Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

SoCalGal
Jul 26, 2023

LeBron needs to wake up and denounce the shots! His entire family got them and their health is in jeopardy.

Jimmy Gleeson
Jul 26, 2023

Nice to know he had the temerity to admit it, but we already know this because of the absence of something else. Could you imagine what the headlines would be had Bronny been unvaccinated and suffered this issue?

