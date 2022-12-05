Brownstone Institute's Fellowship meeting Miami, December, 3rd, 2022 & speakers/attendees I wanted to share with you, Dr. Joe Ladapo, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Aaron
Kheriaty, Dr. Leslie Manookian, Mr. Jeffrey Tucker, Ms. Bobbi-Anne Cox, Dr. Ryan Cole, Mr. Maxime Bernier, Debbie Lerman (Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Miami)
Mr. Jeffrey A. Tucker (founder of Brownstone Institute) and I:
Mr. Maxime Bernier (future Prime Minister of Canada and founder and leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC)) and I (note, I do and have provided Maxime and his insider people with COVID and public health intelligence, Maxime is incredibly smart and in my mind will make the type of Prime Minister Canada needs and deserves):
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Mr. Maxime Bernier, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Ms. Bobbie-Anne Cox, Mr. Maxime Bernier, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Ryan Cole
Mr. Justin Hart and I:
From left to right: Jan Jekielek (EPOCH Times), Michael Senger (lawyer, fellow), Me, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Leslie Manookian (Health Freedom Defense Fund)
Dr. Ryan Cole and I:
Dr. Paul Alexander, Ms. Bobbie-Anne Cox, Dr. Richard Urso
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Joe Ladapo, and I:
Dr. Harvey Risch and Dr. Joe Ladapo:
Dr. Joe Ladapo (Florida’s Surgeon General) and I:
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and myself:
Dr. Joe Ladapo, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and I:
Dr. Joe Ladapo and Mr. Jeffrey Tucker (Brownstone’s founder):
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and I:
I also embed this short piece on The Wellness Company and The UNITY Project.
First, The Wellness Company.
I am proud to announce a unique partnership with The Wellness Company and everyone who believes in medical freedom. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also in partnership with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system with a membership in The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
I also provide scientific support to The UNITY Project out of California. I support this tremendous initiative with some fine colleagues who have been warriors in the fight against all the wrongs in COVID. The UNITY Project aligns with my core values for it is very fierce in its fight to protect children from the danger of the largely safety untested COVID gene injection (The Unity Project Formed by Concerned Parents to Coordinate Opposition to California's K-12 COVID-19 Vaccination Mandate).Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Heroes all! We are eternally grateful for your courage and leadership. You are saving civilization. God bless, keep, and protect you all!
Dr Paul, what a great lineup of true patriots. Good to see the much respected Jeffery Tucker (Brownstone) hosting so many good people. And to see the next PM of Canada, Maxine Bernier there is inspiring.