So, I will be, and you are, if the need and want is for his failure. I say NO. Stand by him to help support and get him over the line. Question: who will you replace him with? Who on tap now can do what needs to be done and to address the issues we have societally and globally? Who?

So I am disappointed and dismayed by some of the actions in Term two, some of the decisions IMO are wrong and catastrophic but I and we are not POTUS. We deal with that at the ballot box. But until then, I support him. I stand with the elected POTUS. I will help all I can. As I stand with the elected PM of Canada and my isle of birth. We live good governance civil nations so at some level we must partake. Constructively.

My two cents for the day.

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

