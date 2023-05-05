Bud Light parent company Anheuser-Busch is desperately scrambling to rehabilitate their image following corporate suicide over a transgender ad campaign featuring TikTok influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Up yours Anheuser-Busch, naughty chair for you, no one should buy your beer, for a long time; "We've Never Seen Such A Dramatic Shift": Bud Light Hopes New Ad Blitz Can Overcome Corporate Suicide
Message: go get your trans on somewhere else!
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
When will the corporate geniuses realize that they should be catering to the silent majority rather than the fringe groups that have been put out their front and center to disrupt normality!
LOL Good, I hope their stock gets delisted LOL... What I do not understand is that "Thing" whatever it is has 10.8 million followers on some social media channel... How can that many people follow this clown, that to me shows me where this world is at, and its not good.. I cannot even imagine the size of these things EGO.. Having a mental illness and all his followers make it feel normal, when it is abnormal.. That is the endgame for the LGBTQLMNOP group.. The minority wants the majority to be like them, like a disease spreading so they can feel normal in the abnormal..