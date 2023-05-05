Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
May 5, 2023

When will the corporate geniuses realize that they should be catering to the silent majority rather than the fringe groups that have been put out their front and center to disrupt normality!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Bill's avatar
Bill
May 5, 2023

LOL Good, I hope their stock gets delisted LOL... What I do not understand is that "Thing" whatever it is has 10.8 million followers on some social media channel... How can that many people follow this clown, that to me shows me where this world is at, and its not good.. I cannot even imagine the size of these things EGO.. Having a mental illness and all his followers make it feel normal, when it is abnormal.. That is the endgame for the LGBTQLMNOP group.. The minority wants the majority to be like them, like a disease spreading so they can feel normal in the abnormal..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture