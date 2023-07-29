'Bud Light To Lay Off Hundreds Of Employees In Wake Of Disastrous Pro-Trans Marketing'; this is very nice news indeed, shut the freak pedophilia company down for that is what it is advancing, rape &
pedophilia for that is what transgender men with penises are, rapists and pedophiles...if you wish, you may argue this with me in the comments, good luck with that!
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I feel bad for the rank-and-file who actually do the work. They are just working stiffs trying to feed their families.
Meanwhile, the idiots still in charge continue to received the big $$$.
As usual, the slave wage employees pay the price for their overlords. I feel for the working employees & their families.