Bullard et al. and critical paper I wrote about as it related to RT-PCR & ability to distinguish infectious CONSEQUENTIAL lethal pathogen; PCR process amplifications < 24 were the key for us YET was
NOT reported with your positive test ever and why? Because myself, Risch etc. had talked about this 24 cycles cut-point & if it became mainstream, you would understand PCR results were of no value if
no cycle count (Ct) was reported for > 24 meant non-infectious, non-lethal, and non-consequential and this was the information we needed if policy was being made to close down society, yet CDC, Health Canada etc., we cycled twice that amount…meant they shut down schools and the world for nothing…the PCR process result was of no value without Ct value…this is why this information was with-held from you…
Predicting Infectious Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 From Diagnostic Samples. - Abstract - Europe PMC
