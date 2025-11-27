DC GUNFIRE

Alleged National Guardsmen shooter is Afghan national Rahmanullah Lakanwal as Trump claims ‘terror’ near White House

The two guardsmen were part of the contingent of troops deployed to Washington over the summer

Two National Guard troops shot near White House...

West Wing lockdown...

WV Gov Retracts Death Announcement...

‘Targeted attack’...

VIDEO: Suspect tackled...

HEGSETH: 500 ADDITIONAL TROOPS ORDERED TO DC...

we meet madness with madness, so find the village he came from in Middle East and reduce it to ash, bull doze it and find his family and take them into custody for 5 years…we must send a strong message…we will go for your family too, and we will reduce your medieval hellhole village to nothing…each and every time until you learn! civil behavior. do not bring that 6 century medieval low life feral animal behavior to the west! actually, regardless of nation.

Washington DC shooting latest: Trump condemns ‘heinous assault’ on National Guard and says suspect is Afghan refugee

‘The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting was earlier identified by multiple outlets as a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the country in September 2021

Donald Trump condemned the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington D.C., as a “heinous assault” and a “crime against humanity” in a late-night address to the nation Wednesday.

“The Department of Homeland Security is confident that the suspect in custody is a foreigner who entered our country from Afghanistan, a hellhole on earth,” Trump said in the inflammatory remarks.’

“He was flown in by the Biden administration in September 2021 for those infamous flights that everybody was talking about,” he added, seemingly referring to Operation Allies Welcome – which helped resettle vulnerable Afghans in America following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the the territory.

Trump then called for a reexamination of “every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden,” adding that “all necessary measures” would be taken to remove those who “do not belong or add benefit to our country.”’

___

