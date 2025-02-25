Burkele style MEGA jails, we will call them MAGA jails, in each State of USA & we strip them down to white shorts, bareback, chained up, 24/7, for life; they must know if you rape, kill, pedophile
this is where and how you end up, 2 quarters to make a call to someone, but we will punish you into compliance. you are a killer? ok, we will torture you here! Geneva Conventions are out!
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.