Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teresa's avatar
Teresa
Apr 19, 2023

Why would moral individuals buy Nike products?? They are unpatriotic & anti women?? Don’t give them the attention or money

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosalind McGill's avatar
Rosalind McGill
Apr 19, 2023

Go to a second hand store for the bra

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture