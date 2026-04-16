Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

I think the decision is made to invade and all the talk about negotiation is not true, the intent is to invade boots on ground and that will be a disaster. FOR USA troops. Please do not do this

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
2h

We already lost this, Paul. I see no way to recover. He's bringing the whole world down

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