So Bush united USA by invoking our military and after 21 years, trapped in it, we pulled out…we lost so many men and women, needlessly for today, Iraq is same way and Afghanistan is run by the Taliban…all was for ZERO. So very many of our precious soldiers who came home from places like Tikrit, Iraq, took their lives, committed suicide…

Our precious sons and daughters shed blood for zero. The very best among us. And today many cannot get proper health care, wait long times for VA help, sleep on the street, no homes, broken, limbs gone, mental health trauma and failed by the administration, even this Trump administration. Just bullshit talk. To be elected. The military are NOTHING to these crooked politicians. Most politicians spit on our military. Yet they our soldiers, men and women, represent the best among us with our law enforcement. The people who sacrifice. I do not mean the bad among them. Must be rooted out.

So he Trump, in all respects, got the memo, and is using it…he placed that dry-drunk sexual predator Hegseth FOX reporter as SECDEF so that he the drunk will do all he asks…as to the military…I even think another SECDEF would have told Trump NO as to bombing Iran…

he Trump is now engaging our military any and everywhere while disregarding the internal struggles of USA, the crime, the poverty, the lack of jobs, the cost of living, the inflation et al…our precious military….that is ONLY where he gets traction now…it is good for him, it detracts from the failures of the administration, his administration, and as much as I support him and want him to win, I actually wanted him on Rushmore (and in a way still if he can right the catastrophic wrongs under him) Trump 1.0 and this Trump 2.0 is a pure failure…complete…Epstein and all…it’s revealed itself to be ONLY about enriching the Palm Beach Botoxed looksmaxxing crew…making rich inane and vacuous people richer…I should add ‘ugly’ rich people. They just don’t realize how hideous they are…to the public.

So our military, our sons and daughters, the greatest fighting force ever assembled and NOT due to Trump et al…and not theirs, not the congresspersons or Senators, not the White House people, not POTUS Trump’s sons et al., but the nation’s sons and daughters will shed blood and treasure for the use and misuse and abuse of our precious military…God help us!

Bring our troops home now POTUS Trump, find an exit ramp now and take it! This is a failure no matter how you spin it like how you say OWS lockdowns and the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine saved millions of lives…I have to say again, the lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine were pure failures, they saved not one life, no one can show this, in fact your OWS lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine you approved (and Biden rolled out) KILLED innocent people. I believe in telling the truth. I seek no HHS job. RFK Jr. can keep it. My line of integrity is unshakeable. I am not of means but I have that integrity and it is not for sale.

Long live USA, long live our military, and long love POTUS Trump for as much as I am very very disappointed in this bombing and misuse et al. of our military and the devastation of the mRNA vaccines, I do want Trump to win for the USA wins. I want him safe, and covered with favor and gracious mercy by our Lord! That the Lord weighs on him and help drive the best win win decisions especially NOW!