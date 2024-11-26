Bushes, Romneys, Obama, Biden, Clintons, Harris, Sharpton et al...these are HOUSE negros, I am a field negro, I want to & need to be in the field to fight the criminal master HOUSE negros; Malcolm X
There are aspects of Malcolm X I appreciated...I do not support or embrace or accept militancy or violence, I speak of the peaceful part of him; Trump IMO is a field negro fighting the house negro
I would say that Trump is more comparable to a slave master who is fighting other slave masters.
Lordy. Trump is a slave owner. https://visupview.blogspot.com/2017/10/goodfellas-hidden-history-of-resorts.html.
His supporters sharecroppers, tramps, and fools. We are in Melville's Confidence Man right now. We will be in Thomas Mann's Felix Kroll as soon as Inauguration. Mr. Warp Speed sure knows how to please Pfizer, and Israel and the Neo Cons too. We are fooled again and again and insist we won't be fooled again. Your new Surgeon General Dr. Janette Nesheiwat was a Covid hospital dancer!! No better than a stripper I guess.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1861050641474302233