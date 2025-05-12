for USA…she is effective, fearless, and relentless, not because she serves the Republican Party, but because she serves the American people. And she despises the corrupt Uniparty (democrats and republicans) system that keeps failing us. They know she hates them, and I love it!!!

I thought you were very eccentric and different, but IMO in a good way! Strong! And what you wrote here is 100% true! I am baby MAGA now, shrunk down, leaner, or maybe independent today for I think even MAGA has gone LOCO, so I cannot be with that…but I am with you, and want you to break the back of the uniparty frauds, fat rats (hate tip to Jorge and ANW), I call them a cabal of high-crime bandits in congress and senate, kleptocrats, Kakistocracy, villains in the congressional house and senate, who are hollowing out USA, the ‘enemy within’,

these beasts MTG talks about are damaging Trump from on the inside (word is the pretend supporters of Trump on health side will come out together to say he is insane and a danger and will subvert him from inside after he agreed to give them jobs for the silence and games on mRNA),

MTG: Marjorie Taylor Greene SHOCKS Georgia GOP Elites with Blistering Statement on 2026 Senate Race

‘Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene delivered a blistering rebuke of the GOP establishment, deep-state consultants, and elite donors plotting behind closed doors to anoint a Senate candidate for 2026 in the state of Georgia.

Greene scorched the Republican elite class for trying to install a “MAGA costume-wearing fraud” to challenge Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff—while making it crystal clear: she’s not running.

But her announcement wasn’t just a polite bow-out. It was an all-out war cry against the GOP establishment, RINO consultants, and the donor class that she says is actively working to deceive Georgia voters and sabotage the MAGA movement from within.’

MTG: “I love my home state of Georgia so much. The people here may not be rich with the world’s riches, but they are overflowing with kindness, love, family values, and a deep sense of joy, whether they’re sitting on the front porch or the tailgate of a pickup truck. These are the people who raised me, who I’m lucky enough to call friends, and who hug my neck no matter what corner of the state I’m in.

These are the people I fight for.

So when I read an Axios article this morning about the ultra-rich Kemp donors gathering last weekend at their elite retreat on luxurious Sea Island to anoint their preferred candidate to run against Jon Ossoff, I laughed out loud. Sea Island is not far from Jekyll Island, where another elite retreat formed the Federal Reserve, and look how that turned out.

We all know how these elite retreats work. Many of the attendees hate Trump, backed DeSantis, look down on MAGA, and refused to fight when our election was stolen in 2020.

Now, they’re trying to carefully select someone who can dress up in MAGA just enough to trick the grassroots into thinking they’re one of us—someone who won’t dare challenge the Republican establishment or disrupt the status quo that has failed the people time and time again.

These are the Republicans who see Trump as a speed bump, one they believe they can carefully roll over now that he won’t be on the ballot again.

These are the same elites who scoffed at me when I first ran for Congress in 2020. But I beat eight well-funded male opponents in the primary and crushed the establishment’s handpicked neurosurgeon in the runoff.

And I’ll be blunt: the elites don’t speak for the people of Georgia who would walk through fire for President Trump. The political consultants embedded in the White House don’t know Georgia like I do. Our people are not stupid, and they’ve learned a powerful lesson over the last few years.

Polling has become so dishonest that most people barely pay attention to it anymore. Voters are sick of the consultants who keep getting rich whether we win or lose.

That’s why I laughed at that Axios article. Because elections today aren’t about choosing leaders who’ll serve the people, they’re about money. Consultants need to know which ultra-wealthy donor the elites will bless so they can follow the campaign cash trail into PACs and super PACs.

But here’s the thing: the people aren’t falling for it anymore.

Most elected Republicans, propped up by consultants and rich donors, fail to deliver on their campaign promises. Why? Because their donors and handlers don’t want change. They want to protect their own interests, not yours.’

‘I broke through the system because of the incredible patriots in Georgia’s 14th District who elected me. I haven’t changed. I fight every single day for the people.

That’s why I’ve built one of the largest email lists and digital donor files in Congress, with supporters from all 50 states and over 11 million followers across social media.’

I’m effective, fearless, and relentless, not because I serve the Republican Party, but because I serve the American people. And I despise the corrupt Uniparty system that keeps failing us.’