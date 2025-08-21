Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
11h

as I said, let us clarify and bullet proof this please before we conclude.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
Sharon sivori's avatar
Sharon sivori
11h

Congress and Senate full of perverts, one was chief of staff for Trump during first term it slipped out. They all feel like they can steal, lie and be perverted and no one will touch them. I believe that is unfortunately a fact.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
15 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture