Maduro's indictment below: By air, land, or sea, whatever it takes, we, USA are coming! Trump is coming! it is NOT FORGOTTEN, Trump wants you! All you arab Syrian drug Lords in Caribbean islands
like Trinidad etc., pack and pack lightly for USA is coming, will chose date & time but you are going to US soil, likely never to return, for trial, incarceration; your fancy cars & houses cannot stop
what is coming, you are booked and nothing sobers a man like jail, threat of long-term jail and Maduro will sing…all you financiers in US government in congress and Senate, all you high-society people, elite peoples, even judges, all, your roles will become known…your names will become known…Trump and US government knows where you sleep today…once Maduro sings. that is, unless they kill him to silence him. That is what we are to watch next, can they keep him alive?
