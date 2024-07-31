By air, land, sea, we are coming & will always come! Remember, Israel killed Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Fuad Shukr “Sayyid Muhsan; he was key, led the 1983 U.S. Marines barracks bombing in Beirut
October 23, 1983, the Beirut attack killed 307 people: 241 U.S. military personnel killed; marine barracks bombed.
We will always find you and hurt you, if you kill Americans.
He lived over 40 years. Justice delayed is Justice denied.
The Pentagon has to check out what pronouns to use first.