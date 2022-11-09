By November 2020, the WHO declared DO NOT use Remdesivir, as it caused kidney and liver damage and death, yet NIH etc. recommended it; October 4th 2020, Great Barrington said ONLY protect elderly
Nothing else, allow rest of low-risk healthy population live freely, no lockdowns, no school closures, no mask mandates etc.; but Fauci & Birx & Francis Collins refused to listen, killing thousands
No amnesty, none, we drag these people into proper legal inquiries, tribunals and we investigate them and punish them if shown wrong. Punish harshly, take their money and jail as many if it is warranted and declared by judge and jury, tribunals etc.
Also the Hydroxichloriquine study that was redacted was published in June 2020. But nobody heard about it. I would’ve remembered that. The medical boards protocol decisions were based on faulty studies. And when they were redacted what happened?! Nothing! That’s insane! It’s also absolutely unconscionable that Dr.s were not allowed to prescribe Ivermectin for patients with Covid. Never has a FDA approved medicine had such a ruling for use. Absolutely unprecedented, along with downplaying the use of zinc, Vit.D, & Vit. C.
Peter McCullough should be the head of investigating these criminals, and he should be compensated heavily for his ongoing trauma with the medical establishment. He could nail them beautifully with his knowledge & experiences.
Sounds like a good guy, bad guy routine designed to make the WHO etc. appear as though they are concerned about people’s safety and health. They are playing each other off to get what they want at our expense.