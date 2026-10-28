Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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JJJ
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From the 2012 Decrypted Matrix interview (Part III), Phelps' accusation from many informers including inside the Society of Loyola (The Jesuit Order) for Ron Paul being controlled:

"Ron Paul, according to my information, has been to Rome fifty times."

"He has a property there [in Rome]."

"He is a dear friend of several of the priests."

"He is in the pocket of the Pope."

"If you notice, he never has anything bad to say about the papacy."

"He calls the Pope an appropriate moral leader."

OnderNews (2014) Titled "'Gesu'(Jesuit Headquarters) Ron Paul: Masonic Jesuit Temporal Coadjutor and Servant of 'The Man of Sin' in Rome." Uses essentially the same terminology as Phelps. Adds the claim that Paul's Scottish Rite Freemasonry membership and Lambda Chi Alpha membership connect him to Jesuit controlled secret societies.

Greg Szymanski / New Age Deception (2010) "Why Do Ron Paul, Alex Jones and Jesse Ventura Hide Vatican And Jesuit Order Evils In NWO?" Calls Paul "nothing more than a traitor and shill for the Vatican and Jesuit Order." Uses the term "Jesuit Coadjutors" for the group.

spirituallysmart.com "Ron Paul, the John Birch Society, Catholicism, Communism and Ronald Reagan." Calls Paul a "Papal Puppet" and connects him to Jesuits through the John Birch Society, claiming JBS is a Jesuit front.

Note: The John Birch Society's primary job and mission is mirrored by Misdirect Agent + Minder AlexJones which is to mention and "expose" every imaginable conspiracy group EXCEPT two The Jesuit Order and its sister group The Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).

Alex Jones Father in Law, from his first marriage, name is Edmund Lowe Nichols. In 1982, he was decorated by the President of Italy as Commendatore (knight commander and is the highest decree awarded by the President of Italy - ***KNIGHTS COMMANDER of THE Sovereign Military Order of Malta***) of the Italian Republic for his role in advancing U.S. – Italian trade relations.

Note: After years of searching Eric Jon Phelps finally found an authentic connection linking Jones because SMOM works through families. (Once your in it is not wise to abdicate) Phelps finally obtained what he needed through cemetary records which I obtained:

No headstone text available. F

Edmund Lowe Nichols

AKA: Ed

Location:

Section:Patriots' Hill, Section 2 (A)

Row:E Number:8

Reason for Eligibility:

Approved, Texas State Cemetery Committee

Note: Cemetery will supply extensive biography which mentions Nichols SMOM christening.

Birth Date: December 18, 1931

Dr. Douglas Gabriel (ex Jesuit) writes: "The Blaze did an expose on Bill Hicks' character Alex (Angry) Jones that is conclusive enough for any rational person to see the truth that Hicks and Jones are one and the same.

Reason: Thats the set up first have Jones acting as a comedian so years later when curious suspicious people do searches of Alex Jones, after they establish Jones as the clearinghouse of conspiracy groups they hit the comedian ruse backstop and give up their exploration. "Oh he was just a comedian"

Endgame Plan Blog (2008) "Ron Paul, Alex Jones, The Jesuits & The John Birch Society." Same JBS-as-Jesuit-front argument, calls Paul "pro-Vatican."

Aftermath News (2008) "Ron Paul and Freemasonry." Connects Paul to Jesuits through his JBS friendships and alleged Masonic ties.

Tom Woods (2012) Wrote a rebuttal titled "Ron Paul, Tom Woods, and the Jesuit Conspiracy to Take Over the World," in which he responds to a post citing him as evidence Paul is "a tool of the Jesuits." He disputes the specific claims (he didn't attend a Jesuit high school, his Wheeling Jesuit appearance was at a freemarket center) but the post's existence confirms the claim was circulating widely enough to warrant a direct response.

Note: Hundreds of years of initiatives, strategy and planning has enabled them to gain a myriad of access and control of large swatches of the worlds governments which is why about 200 nations and the USA have been mRNA'd to death. Their number one goal is compete annihilation of The USA. and substantial population reduction of everyone else. The Dissembler Dissembles.

Circumstantial evidence is that Paul's public silence on the Vatican/Jesuits (while loudly criticizing other targets) indicates he is operating under their control, and that his JBS connections and Freemasonry membership are the mechanism.

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Scott munson's avatar
Scott munson
6h

Pete Keg's breath

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