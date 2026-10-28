out for the power to wage war is in congress’s hands but they have let a drunkard sexual rapist SECDEF whiskey Pete, an inept clown, FOX news weekend weather person etc. wage war and they Republicans block any move to constrain this war machine…more war under Trump than before…it is mind boggling. The public is ‘seeing wage stagnation, inflation, and more pain at the pump. An Economist/YouGov poll earlier this month found that inflation and prices are the top concern among Americans by a wide margin. And in second place were jobs and the economy.’
excellent sharing by John Leake, support him! Start John here who is reporting on Ron Paul…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
‘Trump on Iran: “We’re making a fortune!”
War has always been very profitable for guys like President Trump and his friends.
A fascinating character to emerge during the Thirty Years War (1618-1648) was Albrecht von Wallenstein, Duke of Friedland (September 1583 – 25 February 1634), a Bohemian military leader and statesman who fought on the Catholic side as supreme commander of the armies of Holy Roman Emperor Ferdinand II. His successful military career made him one of the richest and most influential men at the time of his death by assassination.
Wallenstein built his initial fortune through the Kipper und Wipper financial crisis by participating in the debasement of coinage. He used those profits to buy estates confiscated from defeated Protestant nobles by Emperor Ferdinand II. Wallenstein organized these lands into a vast enterprise that funded a large private mercenary army.
While many criticized Wallenstein’s war profiteering and opportunism, no one accused him of lacking bravery. Early in the war, he personally led a breakthrough with his newly raised regiment of cuirassiers against Count Ernst von Mansfeld’s forces at Theyn in Bohemia.
In this respect, Wallenstein contrasts with most US Presidents. The last to serve in combat was George H.W. Bush, who flew 58 combat missions as a carrier-based torpedo bomber pilot in the Pacific Theater, was shot down twice, and earned the Distinguished Service Flying Cross.
For those who are well positioned, war can be extremely profitable. Some observers who were in a position to know—such as Major General Smedley Darlington Butler (1881–1940), one of the most decorated officers in U.S. Marine Corps history— have concluded that War Is a Racket (as he characterized it in a 1935 pamphlet).
As he saw it, war’s primary purpose is to enrich powerful commercial interests while the enormous costs are borne by ordinary citizens. Butler advocated restricting military force to genuine national defense and removing the financial incentives that encourage war.
I was just reminded of Butler when I read the following essay by Ron Paul titled “Who Is Making Billions from the Iran War?” reproduced on the LewRockwell newsletter.
By Ron Paul, MD
The Ron Paul Institute
October 27, 2026
At a campaign rally over the weekend, President Trump dismissed Americans’ concerns over high oil and gas prices, claiming that it’s a small price to pay for the hundreds of billions of dollars “we” are making from these higher prices.
“We’re making a fortune,” he said. “Hundreds of billions of dollars. Trillions of dollars.”
People are paying a little bit more for gas, he explained, but it doesn’t matter because “we” are making so much money.
The question is, “Who is ‘we’?” We know it is not the American people. They are seeing wage stagnation, inflation, and more pain at the pump. An Economist/YouGov poll earlier this month found that inflation and prices are the top concern among Americans by a wide margin. And in second place were jobs and the economy.
The same poll asked Americans how they rate the state of the US economy and in first place – again by a long shot – was “poor.”
If “we” as in the American people were making hundreds of billions of dollars from the war, you would think these would not be their top two concerns.
But we understand what the President meant by “we.” He meant that part of the “private” sector directly or indirectly in bed with the government war machine. From oil companies to weapons manufacturers and everything in between, war and conflict drive up profits in well-connected corporations at the expense of the rest of us.
That is why we are in a constant state of war. Twenty years in Afghanistan and a similar length in Iraq. Endless bombing in places like Somalia. A twelve-year (and counting) proxy war with Russia in Ukraine. Military bases and covert operations across the globe.
And if we find that the largest military budget in the world does not deliver enough actual weapons to win a war? Well, that’s all good too: just double military spending and accuse anyone who objects of not being patriotic!
“Private” companies with enormous political power – many of them revolving doors between government and business – “make so much money” on war, as Trump would say. Whether these wars produce US wins, loses, or stalemates, these corporations in bed with government always win. The money-printing machine makes sure the money cycles into government-favored companies, while campaign contributions are made to the politicians who support the wars.
And if you don’t support the wars? You get the Thomas Massie treatment.
Endless war produces more corporatism, where the private sector does not exist to provide goods to compete in the free market, but to serve political power and strengthen governmental control over the population. Think of it as welfare for the rich at the expense of the poor. The result is tyranny.
This is the very reason our Founders intended to make it as difficult as possible to wage war. As well-educated students of history, they understood how the concentration of war-making power in the hands of one ruler or an oligarchy would impoverish the masses and lead to a moral and financial bankruptcy. They placed war-making power in the “people’s branch” – Congress – hoping that the people would hold their representatives accountable. We have strayed very far from what they intended and if we are to survive, we must reclaim that authority and responsibility.’
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
From the 2012 Decrypted Matrix interview (Part III), Phelps' accusation from many informers including inside the Society of Loyola (The Jesuit Order) for Ron Paul being controlled:
"Ron Paul, according to my information, has been to Rome fifty times."
"He has a property there [in Rome]."
"He is a dear friend of several of the priests."
"He is in the pocket of the Pope."
"If you notice, he never has anything bad to say about the papacy."
"He calls the Pope an appropriate moral leader."
OnderNews (2014) Titled "'Gesu'(Jesuit Headquarters) Ron Paul: Masonic Jesuit Temporal Coadjutor and Servant of 'The Man of Sin' in Rome." Uses essentially the same terminology as Phelps. Adds the claim that Paul's Scottish Rite Freemasonry membership and Lambda Chi Alpha membership connect him to Jesuit controlled secret societies.
Greg Szymanski / New Age Deception (2010) "Why Do Ron Paul, Alex Jones and Jesse Ventura Hide Vatican And Jesuit Order Evils In NWO?" Calls Paul "nothing more than a traitor and shill for the Vatican and Jesuit Order." Uses the term "Jesuit Coadjutors" for the group.
spirituallysmart.com "Ron Paul, the John Birch Society, Catholicism, Communism and Ronald Reagan." Calls Paul a "Papal Puppet" and connects him to Jesuits through the John Birch Society, claiming JBS is a Jesuit front.
Note: The John Birch Society's primary job and mission is mirrored by Misdirect Agent + Minder AlexJones which is to mention and "expose" every imaginable conspiracy group EXCEPT two The Jesuit Order and its sister group The Sovereign Military Order of Malta (SMOM).
Alex Jones Father in Law, from his first marriage, name is Edmund Lowe Nichols. In 1982, he was decorated by the President of Italy as Commendatore (knight commander and is the highest decree awarded by the President of Italy - ***KNIGHTS COMMANDER of THE Sovereign Military Order of Malta***) of the Italian Republic for his role in advancing U.S. – Italian trade relations.
Note: After years of searching Eric Jon Phelps finally found an authentic connection linking Jones because SMOM works through families. (Once your in it is not wise to abdicate) Phelps finally obtained what he needed through cemetary records which I obtained:
No headstone text available. F
Edmund Lowe Nichols
AKA: Ed
Location:
Section:Patriots' Hill, Section 2 (A)
Row:E Number:8
Reason for Eligibility:
Approved, Texas State Cemetery Committee
Note: Cemetery will supply extensive biography which mentions Nichols SMOM christening.
Birth Date: December 18, 1931
Dr. Douglas Gabriel (ex Jesuit) writes: "The Blaze did an expose on Bill Hicks' character Alex (Angry) Jones that is conclusive enough for any rational person to see the truth that Hicks and Jones are one and the same.
Reason: Thats the set up first have Jones acting as a comedian so years later when curious suspicious people do searches of Alex Jones, after they establish Jones as the clearinghouse of conspiracy groups they hit the comedian ruse backstop and give up their exploration. "Oh he was just a comedian"
Endgame Plan Blog (2008) "Ron Paul, Alex Jones, The Jesuits & The John Birch Society." Same JBS-as-Jesuit-front argument, calls Paul "pro-Vatican."
Aftermath News (2008) "Ron Paul and Freemasonry." Connects Paul to Jesuits through his JBS friendships and alleged Masonic ties.
Tom Woods (2012) Wrote a rebuttal titled "Ron Paul, Tom Woods, and the Jesuit Conspiracy to Take Over the World," in which he responds to a post citing him as evidence Paul is "a tool of the Jesuits." He disputes the specific claims (he didn't attend a Jesuit high school, his Wheeling Jesuit appearance was at a freemarket center) but the post's existence confirms the claim was circulating widely enough to warrant a direct response.
Note: Hundreds of years of initiatives, strategy and planning has enabled them to gain a myriad of access and control of large swatches of the worlds governments which is why about 200 nations and the USA have been mRNA'd to death. Their number one goal is compete annihilation of The USA. and substantial population reduction of everyone else. The Dissembler Dissembles.
Circumstantial evidence is that Paul's public silence on the Vatican/Jesuits (while loudly criticizing other targets) indicates he is operating under their control, and that his JBS connections and Freemasonry membership are the mechanism.
Pete Keg's breath