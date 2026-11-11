Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Three and Two's avatar
Three and Two
3m

When will you start holding the Chief Executive responsible for his Years 5 & 6 complete failures?

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Denise's avatar
Denise
1h

The Means siblings supposedly developed implantable tracker devices which RFK,Jr. attempted to sell to us as a “great thing”! Remember? He said he wanted everyone implanted with the Means devices under our skin within the next 4 years. Then it died down & there’s not been mention of it since. Probably cuz everyone was telling them where they can stick their wearable devices!

I believe they’re CIA installed & RFK,Jr. is their handler. IMO. Everybody has a handler in the swamp. Joe Rogan’s playing his part too. If you sit back and look at his interview with Callie Means, you can see his acting performance in real time. Gives you another perspective. So many players.

All the Californians who moved to Texas turned Texas blue! All by design. They purposely California’d our Texas. To subvert our country.

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