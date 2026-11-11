vaccine…and what? now you the sage whisperer telling us all the shit going on the White House re Outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles? man, get over yourself, to me you are a grifter like Malone and that whole MAHA…and btw, ask Malone, if you are upset I am saying fuck off, try suing me…you confused RFK Jr. but you cannot me. sue away, we will dance in the media! I welcome it. you and your sister are grifters and thank God Trump did not fall for that Surgeon General bullshit RFK Jr. was trying to slip past…how could they put up your sister who was uniquely unqualified, worse than Rochelle Walensky as CDC Director, and it was very hard to outdo her for ineptness. go your way where you came from! your Wellness bullshit.
you trying to jump on other side now, typical opportunist. you see we look at you as a grifter so start over, tell us why today, after you sat there twiddling enriching benefitting by doing nothing and advancing the MAHA grift, why we must take you seriously…we don’t! you got splaining to do. even getting the post you did was quid pro quo. be careful the Dems do not investigate you and me thinks this is a way to misdirect the Dems. no, I want you investigated too. for your role. if its clean, great. but many need to be. In that MAHA MAGA madness that went on for 2 years.
call me crazy but I see through you. you seeking to cash in like Malone on the downside.
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When will you start holding the Chief Executive responsible for his Years 5 & 6 complete failures?
The Means siblings supposedly developed implantable tracker devices which RFK,Jr. attempted to sell to us as a “great thing”! Remember? He said he wanted everyone implanted with the Means devices under our skin within the next 4 years. Then it died down & there’s not been mention of it since. Probably cuz everyone was telling them where they can stick their wearable devices!
I believe they’re CIA installed & RFK,Jr. is their handler. IMO. Everybody has a handler in the swamp. Joe Rogan’s playing his part too. If you sit back and look at his interview with Callie Means, you can see his acting performance in real time. Gives you another perspective. So many players.
All the Californians who moved to Texas turned Texas blue! All by design. They purposely California’d our Texas. To subvert our country.