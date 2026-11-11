vaccine…and what? now you the sage whisperer telling us all the shit going on the White House re Outlaw Josie Susie Wales Wiles? man, get over yourself, to me you are a grifter like Malone and that whole MAHA…and btw, ask Malone, if you are upset I am saying fuck off, try suing me…you confused RFK Jr. but you cannot me. sue away, we will dance in the media! I welcome it. you and your sister are grifters and thank God Trump did not fall for that Surgeon General bullshit RFK Jr. was trying to slip past…how could they put up your sister who was uniquely unqualified, worse than Rochelle Walensky as CDC Director, and it was very hard to outdo her for ineptness. go your way where you came from! your Wellness bullshit.

you trying to jump on other side now, typical opportunist. you see we look at you as a grifter so start over, tell us why today, after you sat there twiddling enriching benefitting by doing nothing and advancing the MAHA grift, why we must take you seriously…we don’t! you got splaining to do. even getting the post you did was quid pro quo. be careful the Dems do not investigate you and me thinks this is a way to misdirect the Dems. no, I want you investigated too. for your role. if its clean, great. but many need to be. In that MAHA MAGA madness that went on for 2 years.

call me crazy but I see through you. you seeking to cash in like Malone on the downside.