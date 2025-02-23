are to play in women games yet still you and FOX engage the freakshow Bruce Jenner, put a pin in that for a moment, the fact is that you almost targeted her in the audience and then went at her and threatened with loss of federal funds and again, you could do that as POTUS and as per EO but who will want to attend any gathering with you unless they are a sycophant bobblehead in fear you single them out and attack them that way…you did…I support you POTUS Trump and say this as advice…very poor form and taste especially given that this was a woman you were going at…she said ‘no POTUS-Republican or Democrat-can withhold federal funding authorized and appropriated by congress and paid for by Maine taxpayers in an attempt to coerce someone into compliance with his will’…para…~'it is a violation of our constitution and of our laws, which I took an oath to uphold’ also stated…so she has the right to test this now in court POTUS Trump if you withheld funds and again, I am on your side as to the EO for I want none of those rapist pedophile males with penises like Bruce Jenner Lia Thomas pretending to be women, around our real women…but your behavior at that event was not professional and actually bullying and offensive…my take….take this as someone who supports you…

The governor should follow an EO or if not test it in court. You have a right to go to court too and enforce it if court rules. There is a process, and we are seeing it playing out too. No doubt the filthy stink smelling black robes, even on SCOTUS are undercutting you and being activist judges. But while delayed by some days you are getting some victories too.

Truth is POTUS Trump, many people, male or female, your supporter or not, can relate to having been in that type of overload type situation, with a steep power imbalance, and felt like shit when they were dressed down and in public.

So, I as a huge supporter, still am, ask you to govern yourself please, for your own success. I have faith in you. The good you can do.

Moreover, importantly, this is what some females who are your strong supporters told me in writing to me in response to that exchange:

1)its bad to treat someone like that in public whether they are male or female

2)you did it because she is not an attractive young blond female and looks a certain way, and they are offended, some are her age etc. and took it personally

3)you came across as a bully

4)you seemed to attack her

5)you came across as a misogynist

6) it is because she had the strength to stand up to you that she made you look better for had she been quiet you would have looked like a pure bully dictator

7)how come all the people in attendance say there as sycophants and stayed silent and some seemed to applaud, it actually shows that you are ruling by threats and fear