Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5hEdited

It's the *** "VACCINES" *** - period, end of story, seek no further!!! Bet the farm on it - I do.

All one has to do is consider the statistically-significant correlation between the jabs and the jump in cancers (not just pancreatic). Yes, anyone educated knows that "correlation does not signify causation". But in this particular case *IT DOES* - if not as a direct cause, then certainly as a major contributory factor. How do we know this? Simple! As soon as the jabs entered the picture, all cancer-hell has broken loose. What other plausible cause has anyone posited ... anyone?

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Warriors4truth's avatar
Warriors4truth
4h

How terrible to first not acknowledge the devastating outcomes ftom the covid19 vaccines but then to blame the patients by saying they aren’t eating a well balanced diet. It’s all unforgivable. I want to know who’s going to hang for this?

Secondly, where’s all the investigations into the nurses unions, the teachers unions…. All the unions that were probably paid to not represent their paying members. Where the actual fuck is the accountability?

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