remains silent on mRNA vaccine after crusading against it before joining Trump administration. Is his silence linked to the HHS post? It is a legitimate question. I am asking. I do not know. All I know is that mRNA e.g. Moderna flu mRNA shot, more mRNA COVID vaccines et al. are being expanded under RFK Jr. and his class of clowns leading our health agencies. FDA approving all. I hope not. I hope he is about to pull all mRNA vaccine for he knows it does not work and it kills and unsafe.
Over to you Bobby junior. I still have hope in you.
America’s pancreatic cancer explosion: Science breakthrough leaves experts fearing surprisingly common lifestyle habit is behind surge in young patients... as new early warning sign is revealed
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It's the *** "VACCINES" *** - period, end of story, seek no further!!! Bet the farm on it - I do.
All one has to do is consider the statistically-significant correlation between the jabs and the jump in cancers (not just pancreatic). Yes, anyone educated knows that "correlation does not signify causation". But in this particular case *IT DOES* - if not as a direct cause, then certainly as a major contributory factor. How do we know this? Simple! As soon as the jabs entered the picture, all cancer-hell has broken loose. What other plausible cause has anyone posited ... anyone?
How terrible to first not acknowledge the devastating outcomes ftom the covid19 vaccines but then to blame the patients by saying they aren’t eating a well balanced diet. It’s all unforgivable. I want to know who’s going to hang for this?
Secondly, where’s all the investigations into the nurses unions, the teachers unions…. All the unions that were probably paid to not represent their paying members. Where the actual fuck is the accountability?