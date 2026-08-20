remains silent on mRNA vaccine after crusading against it before joining Trump administration. Is his silence linked to the HHS post? It is a legitimate question. I am asking. I do not know. All I know is that mRNA e.g. Moderna flu mRNA shot, more mRNA COVID vaccines et al. are being expanded under RFK Jr. and his class of clowns leading our health agencies. FDA approving all. I hope not. I hope he is about to pull all mRNA vaccine for he knows it does not work and it kills and unsafe.

Over to you Bobby junior. I still have hope in you.

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