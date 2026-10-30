I as a simple person am tired of the abuse of government power. I support POTUS Trump but this last 2 years has been eye opening for me. Stunning. I want his success but I will not even look that way until that inept corrupted sit on hands bobble head FOX news cabinet is replaced. all of them. to have sat there for 2 years and said nothing but just wash balls and lather stones? and said yes. that we could have a drunk rapist as SECDEF and no one says anything? caused deaths of near 25 of our troops for nothing in Iran? you people failed the American people. You may serve at the pleasure of the POTUS but you have a larger duty and responsibility and that is to nation, to right vs wrong and rule of law. ethics.