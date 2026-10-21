Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
6d

you know that slang 6 or 7, I think applies as to which party is more corrupt, I used to think Dems but now, could go either way.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
5d

Who will win this election? I'll answer that for you.

Whomever the true controlling powers **WANT** to win, that's who will win. Seek no further.

Those powers may want a certain candidate to win - for reasons known only to them. That candidate - blue or red, makes no difference to them - will win. They may want a blue House and a red Senate, or vice versa, or entirely blue or entirely red ... whatever *THEY* want, that's what will happen.

You see, "blue and red" is just a mechanism to divide stupid sheeple, to divert attention. The maxim "Divide and conquer" has been true for thousands of years, as it is today.

They have bigger objectives, *global-level* objectives. If they have to destroy the US (which I believe they want) to attain those objectives, they'll do that without a moment's hesitation.

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