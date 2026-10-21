to steal. I will wager money on that!

the real boss!

I think if dems could steal, Repubs can do same. and will do same.

or are Repubs ‘better’ people than Dems? are Repubs God’s people? they seem to think so yet to me are devils. like Dems.

Gibran says para, look to the roots of the seeming good tree that is separate from the bad tree but you will see the roots beneath the ground intertwined. I believe so.

God bless and keep safe our POTUS safe, armed forces, our police, law enforcement, our border agents, all who protect us and lay lives down daily to. Cover POTUS with mercy and favor, our armed forces. our police.

Musk is only rich because of billions of tax payer money…never forget that.

about what? the elections? what? you drunkard already fucked the President. now Iran will not let your go, Iran got you Hegseth by the nuts. shameful. Iran rag-dolling you daily and has embarrassed the President due to you. our sailors playing shuffle board in the Gulf, 25 dead because of you. you lied! you drunk! you must be impeached and I want you investigated for war crimes, you Hegseth! if you committed war crimes you must pay. You have damaged the POTUS…you have damaged USA.